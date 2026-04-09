Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang enstooled as queen mother twice in one day in Volta Region
Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has been enstooled twice in a single day during separate traditional festivals in the Volta Region, in a rare honour that underscores her growing cultural and national recognition.
She was first installed as Mama Adjagba I of Kedzi during the 2026 Norvikporgbe Za Festival, before receiving a second title, Mama Tortsogbe I of Sokpoe, at the 40th Tortsogbeza Festival later the same day.
Speaking after the ceremonies, the Vice President expressed profound gratitude for the recognition, describing it as a reflection of the enduring importance of Ghana’s cultural heritage. She noted that traditional institutions continue to play a vital role in shaping national identity and fostering unity.
She further emphasised the need to preserve cultural practices in ways that contribute meaningfully to national development, highlighting the relevance of tradition in addressing modern challenges.
Vice President Opoku-Agyemang reaffirmed her commitment to the responsibilities that come with the titles and called for the support of the people of Kedzi and Sokpoe to advance shared growth, opportunity, and progress within their communities.
She also congratulated the chiefs and people of both towns for the successful organisation of their festivals, describing the celebrations as a strong expression of Ghana’s rich cultural identity and community spirit.
The dual enstoolment marks a significant moment, reinforcing the continued influence of traditional authority and cultural recognition in Ghana’s public life.
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