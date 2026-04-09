Advertisement

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang enstooled as queen mother twice in one day in Volta Region

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 06:47 - 09 April 2026
Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang enstooled as queen mother twice in one day in Volta Region
Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang enstooled twice in one day in the Volta Region, receiving traditional titles at Kedzi and Sokpoe festivals, highlighting Ghana’s cultural heritage and leadership recognition.
Advertisement

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has been enstooled twice in a single day during separate traditional festivals in the Volta Region, in a rare honour that underscores her growing cultural and national recognition.

Advertisement

She was first installed as Mama Adjagba I of Kedzi during the 2026 Norvikporgbe Za Festival, before receiving a second title, Mama Tortsogbe I of Sokpoe, at the 40th Tortsogbeza Festival later the same day.

Speaking after the ceremonies, the Vice President expressed profound gratitude for the recognition, describing it as a reflection of the enduring importance of Ghana’s cultural heritage. She noted that traditional institutions continue to play a vital role in shaping national identity and fostering unity.

ALSO READ: Ken Ofori-Atta released from ICE detention after 3 months in custody

Advertisement

She further emphasised the need to preserve cultural practices in ways that contribute meaningfully to national development, highlighting the relevance of tradition in addressing modern challenges.

Vice President Opoku-Agyemang reaffirmed her commitment to the responsibilities that come with the titles and called for the support of the people of Kedzi and Sokpoe to advance shared growth, opportunity, and progress within their communities.

ALSO READ: Road Safety Authority declares Toyota Voxy vehicles illegal for commercial transport

She also congratulated the chiefs and people of both towns for the successful organisation of their festivals, describing the celebrations as a strong expression of Ghana’s rich cultural identity and community spirit.

The dual enstoolment marks a significant moment, reinforcing the continued influence of traditional authority and cultural recognition in Ghana’s public life.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Sachet water producers agree to maintain old prices after meeting with Trade Minister
News
09.04.2026
Sachet water producers agree to maintain old prices after meeting with Trade Minister
Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang enstooled as queen mother twice in one day in Volta Region
News
09.04.2026
Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang enstooled as queen mother twice in one day in Volta Region
Ghanaian social media erupts as singles call on Bolaji Idowu to expand ministry to Accra
News
08.04.2026
Ghanaian social media erupts as singles call on Bolaji Idowu to expand ministry to Accra
Concerned Citizens petition US Embassy to help extradite Ken Ofori-Atta to Ghana as online signatures surge
News
08.04.2026
Ken Ofori-Atta released from ICE detention after 3 months in custody
Akwaboah
Entertainment
08.04.2026
Akwaboah says industry ‘code’ cost him millions despite writing hit songs
Road Safety Authority declares Toyota Voxy vehicles illegal for commercial transport
News
08.04.2026
Road Safety Authority declares Toyota Voxy vehicles illegal for commercial transport