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Interior Ministry reveals intention to deploy disguised armoured buses to tackle highway robbery

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 19:02 - 24 May 2026
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President Mahama appoints Mubarak Muntaka as Acting National Security Minister - abcnewsgh Pray for us, the system has made us so' – Armed robbers tell Kumasi-bound passengers - MyJoyOnline
President Mahama appoints Mubarak Muntaka as Acting National Security Minister - abcnewsgh Pray for us, the system has made us so' – Armed robbers tell Kumasi-bound passengers - MyJoyOnline
Ghana’s Interior Ministry has introduced disguised armoured buses to combat highway robbery, with officials confirming arrests and outlining wider security and development plans under the “Resetting Ghana” initiative.
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  • The Interior Ministry has deployed armoured buses disguised as commercial transport vehicles (VIP, STC and OA) to help track and arrest highway robbers across Ghana.

  • Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak says the covert operation has already led to the arrest of several suspected robbers, with police intelligence playing a key role.

  • The announcement was made during the “Resetting Ghana” town hall in Damongo, where officials also discussed road safety, infrastructure challenges and ongoing development projects.

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The Ministry for the Interior has revealed a new security strategy aimed at tackling highway robbery across Ghana, involving the use of armoured buses disguised as regular commercial transport vehicles.

READ ALSO: Over 6,000 applicants disqualified from Ghana’s security services recruitment after failing drug and mental health tests

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak made the disclosure at a town hall meeting held in Damongo in the Savannah Region on Saturday, May 23, 2026, as part of the government’s ongoing “Resetting Ghana” engagement tour.

According to him, security agencies have deployed specially protected buses that are branded at different times as popular transport services such as VIP, STC, and OA.

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The aim, he explained, is to use them as undercover surveillance vehicles on major highways to identify, track, and help arrest suspected armed robbers.

READ ALSO: ECG announces power cuts in parts of Ashanti, Accra and Eastern Regions; See full 7 day schedule

He said the strategy has already led to several arrests, with the Inspector General of Police and his team actively involved in the operations.

Highway robbery remains a long-standing security concern in Ghana, particularly on remote stretches of major roads where travellers are often vulnerable, especially at night.

Over the years, authorities have responded with increased police patrols, highway checkpoints, and joint security operations, but incidents have continued to raise public concern.

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READ ALSO: Government to begin evacuation of stranded Ghanaians in South Africa on May 26

Mr Mubarak stressed that the new approach is part of broader efforts to strengthen safety on the country’s roads and restore confidence among commuters and transport operators.

The “Resetting Ghana” tour continues to serve as a platform for government officials to engage citizens directly, outline ongoing projects, and respond to development concerns across the country.

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