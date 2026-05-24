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ECG announces power cuts in parts of Ashanti, Accra and Eastern Regions; See full 7 day schedule

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 16:55 - 24 May 2026
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ECG announces power outages in Western Region for maintenance works (May 15–16) – See affected areas
ECG has announced planned and emergency power outages in parts of Accra West, Ashanti, and the Eastern Region from May 25, 2026 to Thursday May 28, due to maintenance works and technical challenges.
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  • ECG announces planned and emergency power outages across Accra West, Ashanti, and Western Region on from May 25-May 28

  • Maintenance works and technical faults cited as reasons for the temporary disruptions

  • ECG says engineers are working to restore supply and improve service delivery

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned and unplanned power outages affecting parts of the Ashanti, Eastern, and Accra West regions from Monday, May 25 to Thursday, May 28.

READ ALSO: Full list: Parts of Accra West, Kumasi and Western Region to experience power outages on May 14th

According to separate notices issued by the power distributor, the outages are linked to emergency maintenance works, planned maintenance exercises, and ongoing technical challenges in some affected communities.

ECG explained that the maintenance works are part of ongoing efforts to improve service delivery and strengthen the reliability of electricity supply across the affected regions.

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In the Ashanti Region, the company says emergency maintenance works will be carried out from 9:00am to 3:00pm in respective areas.

Meanwhile, parts of the Accra West Region are also currently experiencing outages due to what ECG described as a technical challenge. The company assured customers that engineers are already on the ground working to rectify the fault and restore supply as quickly as possible.

READ ALSO: ECG announces power cuts in Accra and Ashanti Region from May 18-21, see affected areas

ECG further announced planned maintenance works in parts of the Eastern Region from 9:00am to 5:00pm, in respective areas as shared below. 

The exercise, according to the company, is aimed at improving service delivery and ensuring a more stable power supply in the affected areas.

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The latest outages come as several parts of the country continue to experience intermittent power interruptions in recent weeks, raising concerns among businesses and residents.

ECG has however assured customers that electricity supply will be restored immediately after the maintenance works and technical faults are resolved. The company also apologised for the inconvenience caused to affected customers.

READ ALSO: Major parts of Accra to be hit by power outages for the next 7 days - See affected areas

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