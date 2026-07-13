‘Learn from Abu Trica and face the law’ - A-Plus to Ken Ofori-Atta

Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A-Plus, has called on former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to return to Ghana and respond to the allegations against him, drawing comparisons with the recent extradition of Ghanaian businessman Abu Trica to the United States.

A-Plus has urged former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to return to Ghana and face the allegations against him, saying he should emulate Abu Trica by submitting to the legal process.

“Ken Ofori-Atta should learn from Abu Trica and face the law,” A-Plus said, noting that Abu Trica is expected to defend himself in a US court following his extradition.

The Gomoa Central MP also criticised Ofori-Atta's absence despite the OSP declaring him wanted, arguing that bail should not be treated as punishment and questioning why the former minister has not returned to answer the allegations.

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Speaking during an interview on Neat FM, the outspoken legislator argued that while Abu Trica is preparing to defend himself in court abroad, Ofori-Atta has yet to make himself available to Ghanaian authorities despite being declared wanted by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) over ongoing corruption and procurement-related investigations.

A-Plus said;

Nice man Ken Ofori-Atta should learn from Abu Trica and face the law over the allegations against him. Abu Trica has been extradited and is going to defend himself. He is going to prove himself in court, but an old man like Ken Ofori-Atta is running

The MP also referenced the government's position on bail, arguing that individuals accused of offences should be allowed to remain on bail while their cases are heard rather than avoiding the judicial process altogether.

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He stated;

The NDC government has stated that bail shouldn't be a punishment, and so the likes of Gifty Oware and others are on bail and go to court as and when the need arises

A-Plus questioned why the former Finance Minister had not returned to Ghana if he believed he could clear his name through the courts. He also criticised Ofori-Atta's frequent use of biblical quotations during his budget presentations in Parliament, suggesting they were inconsistent with the allegations now being investigated.

Ken Ofori-Atta always started his budget speeches in Parliament with Bible verses, but in the end, it was all lies,”* he added.

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His remarks have since generated mixed reactions on social media. While some users agreed that public officials should submit themselves to the legal process, others argued that comparing Ofori-Atta's situation with Abu Trica's extradition was misleading because the two matters involve different legal systems, jurisdictions and allegations.

Abu Trica is expected to stand trial in the United States over alleged fraud-related offences, while Ofori-Atta remains wanted by the OSP as investigations into corruption-related allegations continue.