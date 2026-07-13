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Nana Agradaa warns youth after Abu Trica case: ‘Stop flaunting wealth online’

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 14:06 - 13 July 2026
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Ghanaian evangelist and media personality Nana Agradaa has cautioned young people against publicly displaying wealth online, following the arrest and extradition of social media personality Abu Trica.
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  • Nana Agradaa has warned young people against flaunting money online, arguing that excessive displays of wealth can attract unwanted attention and investigations.

  • “If he didn't show off the money on social media, would anyone have known?” Agradaa said, suggesting that Abu Trica’s online lifestyle contributed to increased scrutiny.

  • Her comments come after Abu Trica’s extradition to the United States, where he is facing allegations linked to an alleged romance fraud scheme.

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In a video shared by InfoGhana360 on Sunday, 12 July 2026, Agradaa argued that Abu Trica's frequent display of money on social media may have exposed him to unwanted attention and investigations.

According to the outspoken evangelist, the influencer's public lifestyle reflected a lack of financial maturity and contributed to the challenges he is currently facing.

She said;

Abu Trica is not wise enough, and he has a young person's mindset. He allowed money to mislead him, and he was just showing off. If he didn't show off the money on social media, would anyone have known?
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Agradaa further warned that publicly showcasing large sums of money can raise questions about the source of such wealth and make individuals easier targets for scrutiny.

She added;

What's the point of showing off such an amount of money on social media? You're rather giving them an easy way to track and investigate you to know where you got that money from. Let's all be guided

She urged young Ghanaians to adopt a more responsible approach to wealth, stressing that financial success should not always be measured by how much one displays online.

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READ MORE: Abu Trica pleads not guilty in alleged US$8 million romance scam, US court sets September 8 for trial

Her comments come after Abu Trica was extradited to the United States to face allegations relating to an alleged romance fraud scheme. The case has generated widespread discussion about social media culture, wealth display and the pressure among young people to project an image of success online.

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