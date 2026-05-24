The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka

The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka

Over 6,000 applicants disqualified from Ghana’s security services recruitment after failing drug and mental health tests

Over 6,000 applicants were disqualified from Ghana’s security services recruitment after failing drug and mental health tests, according to Interior Minister Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, marking a major shift in screening standards.

Over 100,000 applicants were screened in Ghana’s security recruitment exercise with new drug and mental health tests.

More than 6,000 applicants were disqualified, including over 4,000 for drug use and about 2,000 for mental health reasons.

Interior Minister Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak said the checks ensure only fit candidates join the security services.

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Over 6,000 applicants have been disqualified from Ghana’s ongoing security services recruitment after failing newly introduced drug and mental health tests, according to Interior Minister Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak

He disclosed this during an interview on Pan African TV on Saturday.

He said over 100,000 applicants went through medical screening, which led authorities to introduce additional checks such as drug testing and mental health assessments due to concerns within the security services.

We have over 100,000 people who went through the medicals. Because of the large numbers, and because of what we have observed within the services, we introduced additional checks including mental health assessments and drug tests, the Minister stated.

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According to him, more than 4,000 applicants failed the drug test, while about 2,000 were disqualified after mental health assessments.

Interestingly, over 4,000 people failed the drug test, and we have over 2,000 who also failed due to mental health conditions, Mr Muntaka added.

He said the results show the importance of strict screening to ensure only mentally and physically fit people are recruited into the security services, especially as concerns about personnel wellbeing continue to grow.

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