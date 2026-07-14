BOG exchange rates: See how much the Ghana cedi performed against the dollar, pound, euro and other major currencies on July 13
The Bank of Ghana has published its official interbank exchange rates for July 13, 2026.
The cedi weakened slightly against the US dollar but strengthened against the British pound and euro.
The full list of buying, selling and mid rates is available below.
Also Read: How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates
These daily rates remain the benchmark used by commercial banks, forex bureaus, businesses and individuals to determine the value of the cedi in the interbank market.
The cedi edged lower against the United States dollar, with the mid rate rising to 11.4900 from 11.4800 recorded on July 10. It recorded modest gains against the British pound sterling, where the mid rate eased to 15.3513 from 15.4056, and against the euro, which fell to 13.0827 from 13.1318.
Overall, the latest figures indicate relatively stable trading, with the cedi posting slight gains against some major currencies while weakening marginally against the dollar.
The update also tracks movements against a broader basket of currencies, including the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen and Chinese yuan renminbi, as well as Nordic currencies such as the Danish krone, Norwegian krone and Swedish krona.
Also Read: Ghana cedi weakens against dollar, pound and euro: See BoG's official exchange rates for July 2
Regionally, the rates reflect the cedi's performance against the South African rand and several West African currencies, including the CFA franc (BCEAO), Gambian dalasi, Mauritanian ouguiya, Nigerian naira, Sierra Leonean leone and the ECOWAS Unit of Account.
Each currency pairing is accompanied by its buying, selling and mid rates, providing a clear picture of the spreads applied in interbank transactions. Published directly by the Bank of Ghana, the rates remain the official reference for foreign exchange transactions, cross-border trade, remittances and other forex-related activities in Ghana.
Also Read: BoG exchange rates for July 6: See how much the Ghana Cedi traded against major currencies
Below is the full breakdown of the official exchange rates for July 13, 2026.
Date
Currency
Currency Pair
Buying
Selling
Mid Rate
13 Jul 2026
US Dollar
USDGHS
11.4843
11.4957
11.4900
13 Jul 2026
Pound Sterling
GBPGHS
15.3430
15.3595
15.3513
13 Jul 2026
Swiss Franc
CHFGHS
14.1150
14.1275
14.1213
13 Jul 2026
Australian Dollar
AUDGHS
7.9461
7.9562
7.9512
13 Jul 2026
Canadian Dollar
CADGHS
8.1163
8.1241
8.1202
13 Jul 2026
Danish Krone
DKKGHS
1.7492
1.7509
1.7501
13 Jul 2026
Japanese Yen
JPYGHS
0.0707
0.0708
0.0708
13 Jul 2026
New Zealand Dollar
NZDGHS
6.6082
6.6153
6.6118
13 Jul 2026
Norwegian Krone
NOKGHS
1.1735
1.1743
1.1739
13 Jul 2026
Swedish Krona
SEKGHS
1.1835
1.1844
1.1840
13 Jul 2026
South African Rand
ZARGHS
0.6988
0.6992
0.6990
13 Jul 2026
Euro
EURGHS
13.0768
13.0886
13.0827
13 Jul 2026
Yuan Renminbi
CNYGHS
1.6943
1.6952
1.6948
13 Jul 2026
BCEAO
GHSXOF
50.1167
50.1619
50.1393
13 Jul 2026
Dalasi
GHSGMD
6.3304
6.4030
6.3667
13 Jul 2026
Ouguiya
GHSMRO
31.0705
31.1575
31.1140
13 Jul 2026
Naira
GHSNGN
120.0975
120.1854
120.1415
13 Jul 2026
Leone
GHSSLL
2068.9468
2122.7154
2095.8311
13 Jul 2026
Ecowas
WAUGHS
0.0129
0.0129
0.0129
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