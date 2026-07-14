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BOG exchange rates: See how much the Ghana cedi performed against the dollar, pound, euro and other major currencies on July 13

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 04:50 - 14 July 2026
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How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates
How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates
The Bank of Ghana has published its official interbank exchange rates for July 13, 2026, providing the latest snapshot of how the cedi is performing against major global and regional currencies at the start of the new trading week.
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  • The Bank of Ghana has published its official interbank exchange rates for July 13, 2026.

  • The cedi weakened slightly against the US dollar but strengthened against the British pound and euro.

  • The full list of buying, selling and mid rates is available below.

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Also Read: How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates

These daily rates remain the benchmark used by commercial banks, forex bureaus, businesses and individuals to determine the value of the cedi in the interbank market.

Bank of Ghana logo
Bank of Ghana logo

The cedi edged lower against the United States dollar, with the mid rate rising to 11.4900 from 11.4800 recorded on July 10. It recorded modest gains against the British pound sterling, where the mid rate eased to 15.3513 from 15.4056, and against the euro, which fell to 13.0827 from 13.1318.

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Also Read: BoG exchange rates for July 1: See how the Ghana cedi traded against major currencies

Overall, the latest figures indicate relatively stable trading, with the cedi posting slight gains against some major currencies while weakening marginally against the dollar.

The update also tracks movements against a broader basket of currencies, including the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen and Chinese yuan renminbi, as well as Nordic currencies such as the Danish krone, Norwegian krone and Swedish krona.

Also Read: Ghana cedi weakens against dollar, pound and euro: See BoG's official exchange rates for July 2

BOG Exchange Rates Today: See how much the Ghana Cedi is trading against dollar, pound and other major currencies
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Regionally, the rates reflect the cedi's performance against the South African rand and several West African currencies, including the CFA franc (BCEAO), Gambian dalasi, Mauritanian ouguiya, Nigerian naira, Sierra Leonean leone and the ECOWAS Unit of Account.

Each currency pairing is accompanied by its buying, selling and mid rates, providing a clear picture of the spreads applied in interbank transactions. Published directly by the Bank of Ghana, the rates remain the official reference for foreign exchange transactions, cross-border trade, remittances and other forex-related activities in Ghana.

Also Read: BoG exchange rates for July 6: See how much the Ghana Cedi traded against major currencies

Below is the full breakdown of the official exchange rates for July 13, 2026.

Date

Currency

Currency Pair

Buying

Selling

Mid Rate

13 Jul 2026

US Dollar

USDGHS

11.4843

11.4957

11.4900

13 Jul 2026

Pound Sterling

GBPGHS

15.3430

15.3595

15.3513

13 Jul 2026

Swiss Franc

CHFGHS

14.1150

14.1275

14.1213

13 Jul 2026

Australian Dollar

AUDGHS

7.9461

7.9562

7.9512

13 Jul 2026

Canadian Dollar

CADGHS

8.1163

8.1241

8.1202

13 Jul 2026

Danish Krone

DKKGHS

1.7492

1.7509

1.7501

13 Jul 2026

Japanese Yen

JPYGHS

0.0707

0.0708

0.0708

13 Jul 2026

New Zealand Dollar

NZDGHS

6.6082

6.6153

6.6118

13 Jul 2026

Norwegian Krone

NOKGHS

1.1735

1.1743

1.1739

13 Jul 2026

Swedish Krona

SEKGHS

1.1835

1.1844

1.1840

13 Jul 2026

South African Rand

ZARGHS

0.6988

0.6992

0.6990

13 Jul 2026

Euro

EURGHS

13.0768

13.0886

13.0827

13 Jul 2026

Yuan Renminbi

CNYGHS

1.6943

1.6952

1.6948

13 Jul 2026

BCEAO

GHSXOF

50.1167

50.1619

50.1393

13 Jul 2026

Dalasi

GHSGMD

6.3304

6.4030

6.3667

13 Jul 2026

Ouguiya

GHSMRO

31.0705

31.1575

31.1140

13 Jul 2026

Naira

GHSNGN

120.0975

120.1854

120.1415

13 Jul 2026

Leone

GHSSLL

2068.9468

2122.7154

2095.8311

13 Jul 2026

Ecowas

WAUGHS

0.0129

0.0129

0.0129

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