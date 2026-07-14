How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates

How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates

BOG exchange rates: See how much the Ghana cedi performed against the dollar, pound, euro and other major currencies on July 13

The Bank of Ghana has published its official interbank exchange rates for July 13, 2026, providing the latest snapshot of how the cedi is performing against major global and regional currencies at the start of the new trading week.

The Bank of Ghana has published its official interbank exchange rates for July 13, 2026.

The cedi weakened slightly against the US dollar but strengthened against the British pound and euro.

The full list of buying, selling and mid rates is available below.

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These daily rates remain the benchmark used by commercial banks, forex bureaus, businesses and individuals to determine the value of the cedi in the interbank market.

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The cedi edged lower against the United States dollar, with the mid rate rising to 11.4900 from 11.4800 recorded on July 10. It recorded modest gains against the British pound sterling, where the mid rate eased to 15.3513 from 15.4056, and against the euro, which fell to 13.0827 from 13.1318.

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Overall, the latest figures indicate relatively stable trading, with the cedi posting slight gains against some major currencies while weakening marginally against the dollar.

The update also tracks movements against a broader basket of currencies, including the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen and Chinese yuan renminbi, as well as Nordic currencies such as the Danish krone, Norwegian krone and Swedish krona.

BOG Exchange Rates Today: See how much the Ghana Cedi is trading against dollar, pound and other major currencies

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Regionally, the rates reflect the cedi's performance against the South African rand and several West African currencies, including the CFA franc (BCEAO), Gambian dalasi, Mauritanian ouguiya, Nigerian naira, Sierra Leonean leone and the ECOWAS Unit of Account.

Each currency pairing is accompanied by its buying, selling and mid rates, providing a clear picture of the spreads applied in interbank transactions. Published directly by the Bank of Ghana, the rates remain the official reference for foreign exchange transactions, cross-border trade, remittances and other forex-related activities in Ghana.

Below is the full breakdown of the official exchange rates for July 13, 2026.