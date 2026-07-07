BoG exchange rates for July 6: See how much the Ghana Cedi traded against major currencies
The Ghana cedi remained largely stable against the US dollar on July 6, with the dollar closing at GH¢11.3900.
The cedi weakened slightly against the British pound but strengthened marginally against the euro.
The Bank of Ghana has published the full official closing exchange rates for major international and regional currencies.
Also Read: Ghana cedi weakens against dollar, pound and euro: See BoG's official exchange rates for July 2
According to the central bank, the cedi remained largely stable against the United States dollar at the start of the new trading week. The dollar closed at an official mid-rate of GH¢11.3900, compared with GH¢11.3895 recorded during the previous trading session on July 2.
The cedi, however, weakened slightly against the British pound sterling, with the pound closing at a mid-rate of GH¢15.2267, up from GH¢15.2124. Against the euro, the local currency posted a marginal gain, as the single European currency eased to a mid-rate of GH¢13.0160 from GH¢13.0283.
The Bank of Ghana also published official closing rates for several other major currencies, including the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, New Zealand dollar and the Chinese yuan.
Across Africa, the cedi's performance was tracked against the South African rand, Nigerian naira, Gambian dalasi, Mauritanian ouguiya, Sierra Leonean leone, the BCEAO CFA franc and the ECOWAS Unit of Account.
Also Read: How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates
The reference rates are calculated using transaction data submitted daily by all banks operating in Ghana.
The Bank of Ghana computes a weighted median exchange rate based on spot US dollar to cedi transactions concluded before 3:30 p.m., including qualifying interbank and customer transactions valued at US$10,000 or more. The resulting figure is published as the official closing rate for the day's trading.
These exchange rates serve as the benchmark for commercial banks, businesses, importers, exporters and investors, although actual retail rates may vary depending on individual financial institutions and prevailing market conditions.
Below is the full list of the Bank of Ghana's official closing exchange rates for July 6, 2026.
Bank of Ghana's official closing exchange rates for July 6, 2026
Date
Currency
Currency Pair
Buying
Selling
Mid Rate
06 Jul 2026
US Dollar
USDGHS
11.3843
11.3957
11.3900
06 Jul 2026
Pound Sterling
GBPGHS
15.2185
15.2349
15.2267
06 Jul 2026
Swiss Franc
CHFGHS
14.1226
14.1352
14.1289
06 Jul 2026
Australian Dollar
AUDGHS
7.9060
7.9145
7.9103
06 Jul 2026
Canadian Dollar
CADGHS
8.0089
8.0171
8.0130
06 Jul 2026
Danish Krone
DKKGHS
1.7406
1.7422
1.7414
06 Jul 2026
Japanese yen
JPYGHS
0.0701
0.0702
0.0702
06 Jul 2026
New Zealand Dollar
NZDGHS
6.4785
6.4870
6.4828
06 Jul 2026
Norwegian Krone
NOKGHS
1.1595
1.1603
1.1599
06 Jul 2026
Swedish Krona
SEKGHS
1.1806
1.1815
1.1811
06 Jul 2026
South African Rand
ZARGHS
0.7018
0.7023
0.7021
06 Jul 2026
Euro
EURGHS
13.0095
13.0224
13.0160
06 Jul 2026
Yuan Renminbi
CNYGHS
1.6758
1.6772
1.6765
06 Jul 2026
BCEAO
GHSXOF
50.3714
50.4214
50.3964
06 Jul 2026
Dalasi
GHSGMD
6.3685
6.4632
6.4159
06 Jul 2026
Ouguiya
GHSMRO
31.3433
31.4311
31.3872
06 Jul 2026
Naira
GHSNGN
120.1124
120.3933
120.2529
06 Jul 2026
Leone
GHSSLL
2089.8341
2144.3944
2117.1143
06 Jul 2026
Ecowas
WAUGHS
0.0131
0.0131
0.0131
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