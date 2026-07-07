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BoG exchange rates for July 6: See how much the Ghana Cedi traded against major currencies

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 06:31 - 07 July 2026
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How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has released the official closing exchange rates for transactions conducted on July 6, 2026, providing the latest update on the performance of the Ghana cedi against major international and regional currencies.
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  • The Ghana cedi remained largely stable against the US dollar on July 6, with the dollar closing at GH¢11.3900.

  • The cedi weakened slightly against the British pound but strengthened marginally against the euro.

  • The Bank of Ghana has published the full official closing exchange rates for major international and regional currencies.

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Also Read: Ghana cedi weakens against dollar, pound and euro: See BoG's official exchange rates for July 2

According to the central bank, the cedi remained largely stable against the United States dollar at the start of the new trading week. The dollar closed at an official mid-rate of GH¢11.3900, compared with GH¢11.3895 recorded during the previous trading session on July 2.

Ghana cedi weakens against dollar, pound and euro: See BoG's official exchange rates for July 6. Image: fact-checkghana.com
Ghana cedi weakens against dollar, pound and euro: See BoG's official exchange rates for July 6. Image: fact-checkghana.com

The cedi, however, weakened slightly against the British pound sterling, with the pound closing at a mid-rate of GH¢15.2267, up from GH¢15.2124. Against the euro, the local currency posted a marginal gain, as the single European currency eased to a mid-rate of GH¢13.0160 from GH¢13.0283.

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Also Read: BoG exchange rates for July 1: See how the Ghana cedi traded against major currencies

The Bank of Ghana also published official closing rates for several other major currencies, including the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, New Zealand dollar and the Chinese yuan.

Across Africa, the cedi's performance was tracked against the South African rand, Nigerian naira, Gambian dalasi, Mauritanian ouguiya, Sierra Leonean leone, the BCEAO CFA franc and the ECOWAS Unit of Account.

Also Read: How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates

Sierra-Leonean-Leone
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The reference rates are calculated using transaction data submitted daily by all banks operating in Ghana.

The Bank of Ghana computes a weighted median exchange rate based on spot US dollar to cedi transactions concluded before 3:30 p.m., including qualifying interbank and customer transactions valued at US$10,000 or more. The resulting figure is published as the official closing rate for the day's trading.

Also Read: Ghana cedi depreciates slightly against US dollar in early February, trades at GH¢10.96

Bank of Ghana logo
Bank of Ghana logo

These exchange rates serve as the benchmark for commercial banks, businesses, importers, exporters and investors, although actual retail rates may vary depending on individual financial institutions and prevailing market conditions.

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Below is the full list of the Bank of Ghana's official closing exchange rates for July 6, 2026.

Also Read: Major OMC announces fuel price reduction in July; see latest prices

Bank of Ghana's official closing exchange rates for July 6, 2026

Date

Currency

Currency Pair

Buying

Selling

Mid Rate

06 Jul 2026

US Dollar

USDGHS

11.3843

11.3957

11.3900

06 Jul 2026

Pound Sterling

GBPGHS

15.2185

15.2349

15.2267

06 Jul 2026

Swiss Franc

CHFGHS

14.1226

14.1352

14.1289

06 Jul 2026

Australian Dollar

AUDGHS

7.9060

7.9145

7.9103

06 Jul 2026

Canadian Dollar

CADGHS

8.0089

8.0171

8.0130

06 Jul 2026

Danish Krone

DKKGHS

1.7406

1.7422

1.7414

06 Jul 2026

Japanese yen

JPYGHS

0.0701

0.0702

0.0702

06 Jul 2026

New Zealand Dollar

NZDGHS

6.4785

6.4870

6.4828

06 Jul 2026

Norwegian Krone

NOKGHS

1.1595

1.1603

1.1599

06 Jul 2026

Swedish Krona

SEKGHS

1.1806

1.1815

1.1811

06 Jul 2026

South African Rand

ZARGHS

0.7018

0.7023

0.7021

06 Jul 2026

Euro

EURGHS

13.0095

13.0224

13.0160

06 Jul 2026

Yuan Renminbi

CNYGHS

1.6758

1.6772

1.6765

06 Jul 2026

BCEAO

GHSXOF

50.3714

50.4214

50.3964

06 Jul 2026

Dalasi

GHSGMD

6.3685

6.4632

6.4159

06 Jul 2026

Ouguiya

GHSMRO

31.3433

31.4311

31.3872

06 Jul 2026

Naira

GHSNGN

120.1124

120.3933

120.2529

06 Jul 2026

Leone

GHSSLL

2089.8341

2144.3944

2117.1143

06 Jul 2026

Ecowas

WAUGHS

0.0131

0.0131

0.0131

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