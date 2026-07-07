How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates

How much the Ghana cedi is buying and selling against major currencies: See latest BoG exchange rates

BoG exchange rates for July 6: See how much the Ghana Cedi traded against major currencies

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has released the official closing exchange rates for transactions conducted on July 6, 2026, providing the latest update on the performance of the Ghana cedi against major international and regional currencies.

The Ghana cedi remained largely stable against the US dollar on July 6, with the dollar closing at GH¢11.3900.

The cedi weakened slightly against the British pound but strengthened marginally against the euro.

The Bank of Ghana has published the full official closing exchange rates for major international and regional currencies.

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According to the central bank, the cedi remained largely stable against the United States dollar at the start of the new trading week. The dollar closed at an official mid-rate of GH¢11.3900, compared with GH¢11.3895 recorded during the previous trading session on July 2.

Ghana cedi weakens against dollar, pound and euro: See BoG's official exchange rates for July 6. Image: fact-checkghana.com

The cedi, however, weakened slightly against the British pound sterling, with the pound closing at a mid-rate of GH¢15.2267, up from GH¢15.2124. Against the euro, the local currency posted a marginal gain, as the single European currency eased to a mid-rate of GH¢13.0160 from GH¢13.0283.

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The Bank of Ghana also published official closing rates for several other major currencies, including the Swiss franc, Australian dollar, Canadian dollar, Japanese yen, New Zealand dollar and the Chinese yuan.

Across Africa, the cedi's performance was tracked against the South African rand, Nigerian naira, Gambian dalasi, Mauritanian ouguiya, Sierra Leonean leone, the BCEAO CFA franc and the ECOWAS Unit of Account.

Sierra-Leonean-Leone

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The reference rates are calculated using transaction data submitted daily by all banks operating in Ghana.

The Bank of Ghana computes a weighted median exchange rate based on spot US dollar to cedi transactions concluded before 3:30 p.m., including qualifying interbank and customer transactions valued at US$10,000 or more. The resulting figure is published as the official closing rate for the day's trading.

Bank of Ghana logo

These exchange rates serve as the benchmark for commercial banks, businesses, importers, exporters and investors, although actual retail rates may vary depending on individual financial institutions and prevailing market conditions.

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Below is the full list of the Bank of Ghana's official closing exchange rates for July 6, 2026.

Bank of Ghana's official closing exchange rates for July 6, 2026