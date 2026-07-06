High Court reportedly confirms Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena as successor to Kantanka Empire

Israel Kwadwo Safo, popularly known as Akofena, has reportedly been confirmed as the successor to the Kantanka Empire following the reading of the will of the late Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka at the Accra High Court.

The Accra High Court has reportedly confirmed Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena as the successor to the Kantanka Empire after the will of the late Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka was read.

Osebo the Zaraman said the will revealed that the late founder bequeathed his entire estate to Akofena, prompting family members who had initially opposed him to accept and support the decision.

The development comes days after Sarah Adwoa Safo insisted her father left a valid will and maintained that issues surrounding his estate and leadership should be resolved in accordance with his final wishes.

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Speaking to journalists outside the court on Monday, 6 July 2026, Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur and Kristo Asafo Mission member Richard Brown, widely known as Osebo the Zaraman, disclosed that the late founder had named Akofena as the sole beneficiary of his estate.

According to Osebo, the contents of the will revealed that Apostle Kwadwo Safo had entrusted his entire estate to his son, prompting family members who had previously opposed his leadership to accept the decision.

Osebo stated;

After the will was read, it became clear that everything had been left to him. Although we did not support him initially, we now accept our father's decision because it was his final wish. We will stand by Akofena and support him fully

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He said the family had resolved to respect the wishes of the late industrialist and religious leader, stressing that maintaining unity was the most appropriate way to honour his legacy.

He added;

If our father decided to leave all his properties to Akofena, I have no reason to object. During my previous press conference, I said he always valued peace. If his will clearly states that everything belongs to Akofena, then I have no choice but to respect that decision

The reported court confirmation follows earlier remarks by former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo, who dismissed claims that her father died without leaving a will.

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In a statement issued on 3 July 2026, she maintained that the late Apostle had made comprehensive provisions for the administration of his estate.

She said;

My dad did not die intestate. He left a valid will, which I believe contains clear provisions regarding the management of his estate, including his properties and inheritance. These matters will be addressed in accordance with the formal reading and execution of the will

Adwoa Safo also rejected suggestions that the ongoing dispute centred on inheritance or personal ambition.

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Instead, she explained that her involvement was driven by what she described as her father's directives concerning the leadership of the Kristo Asafo Mission and the Kantanka family.

According to her, Apostle Kwadwo Safo amended the church's constitution in 2024, removing Israel Kwadwo Safo from the church's leadership before appointing her as head of the Kantanka family in February 2025.

She further claimed that, before his death, her father instructed her to ensure those directives were implemented, adding that she regarded it as her duty as his first child to uphold his wishes.