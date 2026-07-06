Ghana ranked world's 2nd most generous country in World Giving Report 2026

Ghana has been ranked the second most generous country in the world in the World Giving Report 2026, with Ghanaians donating an average of 2.4% of their incomes to people in need, charities and religious causes.

Ghana has been ranked the second most generous country in the world in the World Giving Report 2026, highlighting the country's strong culture of giving despite economic challenges.

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The report, published by the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) which measures generosity by the proportion of personal income people donate, found that Ghanaians gave an average of 2.4% of their incomes in 2025 to support people in need, charities and religious causes.

Only Nigeria ranked higher, with an average donation of 2.8% of personal income. The report assessed generosity by asking respondents how much money they earned and how much they donated during 2025.

It included money given directly to people in need, registered charities and religious organisations. Researchers then calculated the average share of income donated in each country to determine the global rankings.

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Africa dominates global generosity rankings The findings show that Africa dominates the list of the world's most generous countries, with eight of the top 10 countries located on the continent.

RANK COUNTRY DONATION AS PROPORTION OF INCOME 1 Nigeria 2.8% 2 Ghana 2.4% 3 Egypt 2.3% 4 Kenya 2.1% 5 India 2.0% 6 Uganda 1.9% 7 Pakistan 1.9% 8 Zambia 1.8% 9 Tanzania 1.8% 10 Zimbabwe 1.7%

According to the report, all 10 countries are classified as either low-income or lower-middle-income economies, demonstrating that generosity is not necessarily linked to wealth.

The report found that, on average, people around the world donated 1% of their personal incomes in 2025. In comparison, Ghanaians donated 2.4%, more than double the global average.

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Across Africa, people donated an average of 1.6% of their incomes, making the continent the most generous globally.

Europe recorded the lowest average, with people donating 0.6% of their incomes. Overall, six in every 10 people worldwide donated money during 2025, either directly to people in need, to charitable organisations or for religious purposes.

The report also found that people living in the top 10 most generous countries were more likely to donate than the global average. About 80% of people in those countries gave money, compared with a worldwide average of 61%. On average, donors in the top 10 countries directed 45% of their donations straight to individuals and families in need.

According to the World Giving Report, generosity is influenced by a combination of personal values, the work of charities and wider social conditions.

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The report groups these influences into three categories: Personal factors unique to individuals.

Factors that charities can influence, including public trust.

Wider societal conditions that encourage or discourage giving.

The report encourages governments, charities and other organisations to understand these factors and develop policies and initiatives that promote generosity and charitable giving.