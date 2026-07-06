Nana Ama Bonsu unveiled as 15th Asantehemaa of Asanteman

Manhyia Palace has officially unveiled Nana Ama Bonsu as the new Asantehemaa (Queen Mother of Asanteman), succeeding the late Nana Konadu Yiadom III.

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The historic ceremony took place on Monday, July 6, 2026, at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi, marking a significant chapter in the leadership of the Asante Kingdom.

Nana Ama Bonsu becomes the 15th Asantehemaa, taking over from Nana Konadu Yiadom III, who served as the 14th Queen Mother of Asanteman until her passing in 2025.

New Era for Asanteman

The unveiling of Nana Ama Bonsu brings to a close the transition period that followed the death of Nana Konadu Yiadom III and ushers in a new era of traditional leadership within Asanteman.

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Her installation fills one of the most influential traditional positions in the Asante Kingdom, a role that carries immense cultural, social, and political significance.

The Asantehemaa serves as the custodian of the royal lineage and occupies a central role in the governance of the Asante kingdom.

Beyond her duties as Queen Mother, the Asantehemaa is responsible for preserving the customs and traditions of Asanteman, advising traditional authorities, and championing the welfare of women, children, and communities across the kingdom.

The position is also critical in the succession process of the Asante throne, as the Asantehemaa plays a key role in nominating and selecting an Asantehene whenever the Golden Stool becomes vacant.

Nana Konadu Yiadom III was installed as Asantehemaa in 2017 by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II following the passing of Nana Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem II, one of the longest-serving and most respected queen mothers in the history of Asanteman.

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The public introduction of Nana Ama Bonsu is therefore viewed as a continuation of the centuries-old leadership traditions that have shaped the Asante Kingdom.