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Man faces jail term after spending ex-girlfriend's GH¢114,000 on betting

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:41 - 06 July 2026
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Man faces jail term after spending ex-girlfriend's GH¢114,000 on betting
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An unemployed man identified as Apetor has been remanded into custody after allegedly spending GH¢114,000 belonging to his former girlfriend on football betting.

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  • Apetor allegedly spent his ex-girlfriend's GH¢114,000 on betting.

  • The money was meant for a visa application.

  • Police recovered GH¢35,000; GH¢79,000 is still missing.

According to Crime Check Ghana, the money had been entrusted to Apetor as part of plans for the complainant to secure a visa for travel abroad.

Reports indicate that the complainant had borrowed the GH¢114,000 and deposited it into Apetor's Ecobank account to strengthen their chances of obtaining a visa.

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However, Apetor allegedly gained access to the funds without her knowledge by obtaining an ATM card linked to the account.

Investigators say he subsequently withdrew the entire amount and used the money primarily for football betting activities.

To avoid raising suspicion, Apetor is reported to have obtained a cheque book connected to the account and concealed it in their room.

The complainant reportedly checked the cheque book regularly, believing the funds remained untouched.

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It was only after she requested access to the money that she discovered the account had been emptied.

Following the discovery, the matter was reported to the police, leading to Apetor's arrest.

During police interrogation, the suspect allegedly admitted to spending a significant portion of the money on football betting and losing it.

Authorities have since recovered GH¢35,000 from him, while GH¢79,000 remains outstanding.

Apetor has been remanded as investigations continue into the case.

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The incident serves as another cautionary tale about the financial risks associated with gambling and the importance of safeguarding personal funds.

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