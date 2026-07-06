UEFA condemns decision to suspend Balogun's automatic ban, warns of threat to World Cup integrity

UEFA says Balogun's suspended ban breaches football rules.

The body warns the decision threatens World Cup integrity.

UEFA fears it sets a precedent for future disciplinary cases.

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UEFA has issued a strongly worded statement criticising the decision to suspend the automatic one-match ban imposed on Folarin Balogun following his red card, warning that the ruling threatens the integrity, consistency and credibility of the FIFA World Cup.

In a rare public intervention, European football's governing body expressed disbelief over the decision, arguing that it undermines one of football's most fundamental principles: the equal application of the rules.

The controversy centres on the decision to suspend, for a probationary period of one year, the implementation of Balogun's automatic one-match suspension following his dismissal.

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UEFA said the ruling crossed a red line and raised serious concerns about how regulations are being applied during the tournament.

"Yesterday's decision to suspend for a probationary period of a year the implementation of the one-match automatic suspension following the red card issued to the player Folarin Balogun crossed a red line," UEFA said.

The organisation stressed that football, like every major sport, is built on rules that ensure fair, honest and transparent competition.

"Football, like any other sports, relies on rules, which are the basis for fair, honest and transparent competition."

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While acknowledging that some regulations can be open to interpretation, UEFA insisted that the automatic suspension following a red card is not one of them.

"Sometimes rules are open to interpretation. In this case, not. A minimum automatic suspension of one match following a red card is not a discretionary option and does not require the decision of a competent body to be enacted."

According to UEFA, the one-match suspension is a principle already embedded within football's regulations and should not be subject to exceptions.

"It is a principle embedded in regulations, which cannot be made subject to exceptions, let alone in the middle of a tournament where several other players have been in the same situation and regularly served their suspension."

The governing body warned that deviating from established regulations risks undermining trust in the competition and its administrators.

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"When the certainty of rules is no longer guaranteed by their guardians, the integrity of the game is at stake and the credibility of a competition is undermined."

UEFA also highlighted concerns about the precedent the decision could create for the remainder of the World Cup.

The organisation argued that similar disciplinary cases arising later in the tournament would now be expected to receive identical treatment, potentially complicating the administration of the competition.

"Equally, such a decision creates a precedent in the ongoing tournament, where similar situations will now require equal treatment, to the detriment of the competition."

UEFA further emphasised that football's universal appeal is rooted in the consistent application of the laws of the game across every country and competition.

"Football is the most loved sport in the world because it is a beautiful game and is trusted because it is played everywhere with the same laws."

The organisation noted that the World Cup carries a unique responsibility because of its global influence on the sport.

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"A tournament is never a pure standalone, and, if the tournament in question is the World Cup, it has the power to drive positive or negative consequences on the game as a whole."

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Concluding its statement, UEFA made clear its opposition to the ruling and questioned the justification behind the decision.

"We express our disbelief at such an unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable decision."