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'The pulpit is not for marital disputes' — Kofi Oduro criticises Obinim over comments about wife

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:17 - 06 July 2026
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Prophet Kofi Oduro has criticised Bishop Daniel Obinim for publicly discussing his marital issues during a church service, saying the pulpit should not be used to air personal disputes or humiliate a spouse.
Ghanaian preacher Prophet Kofi Oduro has publicly criticised Bishop Daniel Obinim over comments he made about his wife, gospel musician Florence Obinim, during a church service.
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  • Prophet Kofi Oduro has condemned Bishop Daniel Obinim for publicly speaking about his marital issues with Florence Obinim from the pulpit, describing the act as inappropriate.

  • Kofi Oduro argued that the church altar is a sacred place and should never be used to embarrass or criticise one's spouse, regardless of personal differences.

  • His comments have fuelled fresh public debate over the Obinims' highly publicised marital dispute, with social media users sharing mixed reactions.

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While preaching on Sunday, 5 July 2026, Kofi Oduro condemned the practice of discussing marital disputes from the pulpit, arguing that such personal matters should never be aired before a congregation.

Without holding back, the founder of Alabaster International Ministry described it as inappropriate for a pastor to use the altar to publicly criticise or embarrass a spouse.

According to him, the pulpit is a sacred platform that should be used to preach the gospel rather than settle personal disagreements.

READ MORE: 'No bed was available' — Mzbel mourns sister, alleges Korle Bu admission delay led to her death

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His remarks come amid the widely publicised marital dispute involving Bishop Obinim and Florence Obinim, which has dominated conversations across social media in recent weeks.

Kofi Oduro's comments have further intensified public debate surrounding the controversy, with many Ghanaians weighing in on whether religious leaders should publicly discuss challenges within their marriages.

Following the circulation of the sermon online, social media users flooded the comments section with mixed reactions.

READ MORE: Beverly Afaglo's family announces new venue for actress's funeral service

One user, @Francis Dogbey, wrote, "Eii, the matter reached the higher quarters."

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Another, @Abisolo, remarked, "The beginning of another beef and fight."

Reacting to the renewed attention on the issue, @Lilian commented, "The case we are closing is small, small; you are resuming it."

Meanwhile, @Dolly Wonders joked, "Defence loading from the human angel."

READ MORE: Beverly Afaglo's family announces new venue for actress's funeral service

The exchange has added another twist to the ongoing public discussion surrounding the Obinims' marriage, which continues to attract significant attention from both the media and the public.

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This version is fully paraphrased, uses British English throughout, and follows a polished entertainment news style suitable for publication.

@dailyviewghana Stup!d Angel, Bodamfoɔ- Prophet Kofi Oduro F!ghts Obinim Over Wife's Divorce; Drags Flood Victims #foryoupage #fyp #dailyviewgh #obinim #kofioduro ♬ original sound - Daily View Gh
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