High Court dismisses Abu Trica's emergency application to halt extradition to US

Abu Trica, also known as Frederick Kumi, remains under FBI scrutiny as extradition proceedings continue over an alleged $15 million international fraud case.

Abu Trica, also known as Frederick Kumi, remains under FBI scrutiny as extradition proceedings continue over an alleged $15 million international fraud case.

The Accra High Court has dismissed an emergency application filed by Ghanaian businessman and socialite Fredrick Kum, popularly known as Abu Trica, in his latest attempt to stop his extradition to the United States.

The Accra High Court has dismissed Abu Trica’s emergency application, which sought to halt his extradition to the United States.

The ruling means extradition proceedings can continue, marking another legal setback for the businessman.

Abu Trica is wanted in the US over allegations of wire fraud and money laundering linked to an alleged $8 million romance scam targeting elderly victims.

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The ruling effectively clears the way for extradition proceedings to continue, marking another setback for Abu Trica, whose legal team had sought to suspend his transfer while further judicial steps were pursued.

The emergency application was filed shortly after the High Court rejected his earlier bid to overturn a lower court ruling that authorised his extradition. His lawyers had argued that procedural concerns and the pace of the proceedings required urgent judicial intervention.

However, the court’s latest decision means the extradition process remains intact, with Ghanaian authorities still positioned to hand him over to US officials once all legal requirements are completed.

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On 2 July 2026, the Accra High Court dismissed Abu Trica’s certiorari application challenging a decision by the Gbese District Court, which had approved his extradition to the United States.

The ruling followed months of legal proceedings in which Abu Trica has consistently fought attempts to transfer him to US jurisdiction.

He is wanted in the United States over allegations of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, said to be linked to an alleged romance scam network accused of defrauding elderly victims of more than $8 million.

US authorities allege that the group used fake online identities to deceive victims into sending money under the pretence of romantic relationships and fictitious inheritance claims.

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Abu Trica was arrested in Ghana in December 2025 following a formal extradition request from the United States. He was later granted GH¢30 million bail while he challenged the proceedings in court.