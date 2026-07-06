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Top 10 fastest countries to obtain a second passport in the World: See list

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 12:38 - 06 July 2026
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Obtaining a second passport was once a privilege largely reserved for people with ancestral ties abroad or those willing to spend many years meeting strict residency requirements. Today, that landscape has changed significantly.
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  • Several countries now offer some of the world's fastest legal pathways to a second passport through investment, ancestry or marriage.

  • Processing times range from just a few months to a few years, depending on the country's citizenship programme.

  • The rankings highlight the easiest countries to obtain a second passport in 2026 and explain what each route offers applicants.

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Also Read: Ghana's Passport: Full breakdown of features, fees, ranking and everything you need to know

Several countries now operate legal and structured citizenship programmes that allow eligible applicants to obtain a second passport in a matter of months, provided they satisfy specific investment, ancestry or family-based requirements.

Many of these programmes have been introduced by smaller nations seeking to attract foreign investment and stimulate economic growth.

Also Read: 50 countries Ghanaians can now visit without visa - See full list

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Countries across the Caribbean, the Pacific and parts of Africa have created citizenship-by-investment schemes that exchange approved financial contributions for full citizenship rights.

Under most of these programmes, applicants are not required to relocate permanently, learn a new language or complete lengthy residency periods. Instead, eligibility is typically based on making a qualifying investment, purchasing approved real estate or contributing to a national development fund.

Also Read: 6 things every Ghanaian should know before travelling abroad

Investment is not the only pathway

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Investment programmes are among the fastest routes to a second passport, but they are not the only option. Naturalisation rules vary considerably around the world.

While many countries require between five (5) and ten (10) years of continuous residence before citizenship can be granted, others offer considerably shorter timelines. Several South American countries allow foreign residents to apply after only two (2) or three (3) years.

Also Read: West Africa’s Most Powerful Passports — 2026 Rankings

Marriage to a citizen can further reduce the waiting period in some jurisdictions, while citizenship by descent allows eligible applicants to bypass residency requirements altogether if they can prove family ancestry.

Why second passports are becoming more popular

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Interest in second citizenship has grown steadily in recent years. Entrepreneurs, investors and internationally mobile professionals increasingly view a second passport as a practical asset rather than simply a symbol of nationality.

Also Read: Top 10 Strongest Passports in the World – 2026 Ranking

A second citizenship can expand visa-free travel opportunities, provide greater flexibility for international business, improve access to education and healthcare in some countries, and create additional options for residence and investment.

Many programmes also allow spouses, children and, in some cases, parents or grandparents to be included in the same application.

Also Read: 9 New Countries Ghanaians Can Visit Without a Visa: 2025 Agreements

Speed is only one factor

Travel and Explore

Although processing time is often the main attraction, obtaining citizenship quickly does not necessarily mean securing the world's strongest passport.

Applicants are advised to consider the overall benefits offered by each country, including visa-free travel, tax obligations, residency rights, political stability and the long-term value of the passport itself.

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Also Read: Here Are the Benefits of Holding a Diplomatic Passport as a Ghanaian

A passport issued within a few months may offer fewer travel privileges than one obtained through a longer naturalisation process elsewhere.

The rankings are based on the latest 2026 data compiled by Immigrant Invest, an international advisory firm specialising in citizenship and residence by investment programmes.

The list highlights the ten (10) countries offering some of the fastest and most accessible legal routes to acquiring a second passport, together with the primary pathway and estimated processing time for each.

Also Read: Top 10 most powerful passports in the world in 2025

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Fastest Countries to Obtain a Second Passport

Rank

Country

Easiest Path to Citizenship

Time to Citizenship

1

Vanuatu

Investment

2+ months

2

São Tomé and Príncipe

Investment

2+ months

3

Nauru

Investment

3+ months

4

St Kitts and Nevis

Investment

4+ months

5

Dominica

Investment

6+ months

6

Antigua and Barbuda

Investment

6+ months

7

St Lucia

Investment

6+ months

8

Grenada

Investment

8+ months

9

Türkiye

Investment

8+ months

10

Argentina

Naturalisation

2 years

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