Ghana's Passport: Full breakdown of features, fees, ranking and everything you need to know

Ghana's Passport: Full breakdown of features, fees, ranking and everything you need to know

Ghana's Passport: Full breakdown of features, fees, ranking and everything you need to know

Ghana's passport system has undergone its most significant transformation in decades, with the introduction of a chip-embedded passport, reduced application fees, nationwide passport centres, enhanced security features, and expanded travel opportunities for citizens.

Ghana’s new chip-embedded passport features over 100 security measures, RFID technology, and biometric data storage to improve security and reduce fraud.

Passport fees have been reduced from GH₵500 to GH₵350, with standard applications processed within 15 working days and an optional 24-hour service available.

The Ghanaian passport ranks 66th globally with access to 67 destinations, while Ghana now offers free e-visas to all African passport holders.

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Since the mass rollout began in April 2025, the reforms have modernised passport acquisition while strengthening document security and improving service delivery.

The New Passport

Ghana’s new chip-embedded passport

Ghana's new passport is a chip-embedded poly-carbonate booklet that replaces the biometric passport introduced in 2010.

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Although Ghana began preparations for electronic passports following guidance from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in 2010, plans to include an embedded microchip were delayed for several years.

Following renewed efforts, the passport was launched in a limited rollout in December 2024 before mass issuance commenced on April 28, 2025.

All new passports issued by Ghana now contain the chip technology, while the old biometric passport is no longer being issued.

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Security Features

The new passport contains more than 100 overt and covert security features, compared to 32 on the previous version.

Key features include nanotechnology, micro Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) chips, and a polycarbonate biographical data page designed to resist tampering and forgery.

The embedded chip securely stores the holder's personal information, photograph, fingerprints, and facial recognition data.

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The passport complies with ICAO Document 9303 standards for ePassports and machine-readable travel documents.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises holders to keep the passport away from heat, liquids, and excessive bending, and to avoid storing it alongside other chip-enabled cards.

Validity and Transition

Existing biometric passports remain valid until their expiry dates and can continue to be used until 2030.

The 2030 deadline relates to ICAO's passport issuance standards rather than the validity of currently issued passports. Holders who wish to switch to the new passport before expiry may do so by applying through the standard process.

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Fees

Passport fees were reduced by 30% on November 13, 2025, bringing the standard application fee down from GH₵500 to GH₵350.

Passport fees were reduced by 30% on November 13, 2025, bringing the standard application fee down from GH₵500 to GH₵350.

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The reduction followed Cabinet and Parliamentary approval and includes doorstep delivery through Ghana Post and Shark Express at no additional cost.

Applicants requiring urgent processing can access a 24-hour expedited service for GH₵2,000.

Also read: Top 10 countries in Africa with the lowest inflation rates

Processing and Tracking

Standard passport applications are processed within 15 working days.

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Applicants can track the progress of their applications online, from approval and printing to dispatch. The Passport Head Office also operates a 24-hour service.

By November 2025, more than 215,000 Ghanaians had received the new passport, while a backlog of over 40,000 applications had been cleared.

Passport Application Centres

The commissioning of the Western North Passport Application Centre in January 2026 completed the government's pledge to establish a centre in all 16 regions.

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Residents no longer need to travel outside their regions to access passport services.

The Ministry, however, closed its Premium Passport Application Centres in Accra and Kumasi in February 2026 as part of efforts to streamline operations through regional offices and digital platforms.

Global Ranking and Visa-Free Access

According to the Henley Passport Index, the Ghanaian passport ranks 66th globally in 2026 and offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 67 destinations.

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According to the Henley Passport Index, the Ghanaian passport ranks 68th globally in 2026 and offers visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 67 destinations.

The Mahama administration says it has secured 23 new visa waiver agreements since 2025, including arrangements with countries such as Serbia, Mozambique, Trinidad and Tobago, Morocco, and Angola.

Free E-Visa for African Nationals

Ghana launches e-Visa service with no visa fees for all Africans – How it works

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On April 2, 2026, President John Mahama announced a fee-free e-visa policy for all African passport holders, which took effect on Africa Day, May 25, 2026.

Previously, many African visitors paid US$150 for a visa on arrival. Under the new policy, eligible travellers can apply online at no cost, although security screening and identity verification remain mandatory.

The e-visa platform is integrated with Ghana's Advanced Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record systems, allowing authorities to conduct pre-arrival checks.

How to Apply

Passport applications are submitted online through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs portal. Applicants must complete biometric capture at their nearest regional Passport Application Centre.

The Ministry has also intensified efforts to eliminate the activities of middlemen and unauthorised agents from the application process.

For enquiries, applicants can contact the 24-hour passport hotline on 0302754200.

The Road Ahead for Ghanaians

The introduction of the chip-embedded passport marks a major step in Ghana's digital transformation agenda.

The introduction of the chip-embedded passport marks a major step in Ghana's digital transformation agenda.

With stronger security features, lower fees, nationwide access centres, improved processing times, and expanding visa agreements, the reforms are designed to make passport services more accessible and secure.