Nigeria outperforms Ghana in latest best-performing countries ranking as South Africa retains top spot
Nigeria ranked 5th in the 2026 Africa Performance Index, ahead of Ghana, which placed 8th.
South Africa retained the top spot, while Namibia recorded the biggest improvement, rising to 3rd place.
The ranking measures governance, influence, and innovation rather than just economic size or population.
Compiled by Jeune Afrique and The Africa Report, the annual index assesses 20 African countries using a broad set of indicators that go beyond traditional economic measures.
It evaluates nations on governance, influence, and innovation, placing greater emphasis on institutional strength, long-term strategy, and future competitiveness than on population size or economic output alone.
Nigeria emerged as one of the biggest movers in this year's rankings, climbing four places to fifth position.
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According to the report, the country's rise was driven by the scale of its economy, the rapid growth of its digital sector, a thriving start-up ecosystem, and its expanding cultural influence across Africa and beyond.
Ghana placed eighth, three spots behind its West African neighbour. While the country maintained a strong showing overall, it scored lower in the influence and innovation categories that account for half of the index's total weighting.
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The rankings highlight the growing prominence of West Africa on the continent. Côte d'Ivoire secured ninth place, with the report identifying the increasing economic competition between Accra and Abidjan as one of the region's most significant developments.
At the top of the rankings, South Africa retained first place, supported by its strong academic and research institutions, diplomatic influence, and membership of global platforms such as BRICS and the G20.
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Mauritius climbed to second place, while Namibia recorded the biggest improvement, jumping from 15th to third following gains in governance, infrastructure, and revenue mobilisation. Morocco maintained fourth position.
The index is based on 24 indicators across three broad categories. Governance accounts for 50% of the overall score and includes measures such as economic growth, foreign direct investment, debt sustainability, political stability, and the rule of law. Influence and innovation make up the remaining 50%, covering factors including diplomatic reach, tourism, start-up funding, patent activity, and university performance.
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Julien Wagner, Director of Special Content at Jeune Afrique Media Group, said the ranking reflects the changing dynamics of the continent.
Elsewhere, Rwanda ranked seventh, while Kenya completed the top 10. Algeria climbed to 12th place, and Mauritania entered the top 20 for the first time. Ethiopia recorded one of the steepest declines after losing points on governance and fiscal transparency indicators.
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