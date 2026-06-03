Top 10 countries in Africa with the lowest inflation rates
Niger has the lowest inflation rate in Africa at -7.5%, followed by Guinea-Bissau and Chad.
Seychelles, Cape Verde and Ivory Coast are among the continent's most stable low-inflation economies.
Low inflation can reflect either economic stability or weak demand and economic hardship, depending on the country.
However, a handful of nations have managed to keep price increases exceptionally low, while some are even experiencing deflation, where prices are falling rather than rising.
At first glance, low inflation may appear universally positive. In reality, the reasons behind it vary considerably. In some countries, stable prices reflect sound economic management and strong institutions.
In others, they signal weak consumer demand, economic hardship or the effects of conflict and political instability.
Based on the latest available data from Trading Economics, here are the 10 African countries with the lowest inflation rates in 2026.
ALSO READ: Investor confidence returns with Treasury bill auction exceeding gov’t target by GH¢1.74 billion
1. Niger — -7.5%
Niger records the continent's lowest inflation rate at -7.5%. While falling prices may seem beneficial, the figure largely reflects subdued economic activity, weakened consumer demand and the lingering effects of political and economic disruptions following recent instability.
ALSO READ: Ghana becomes 4th best African country for freedom, beating South Africa, Senegal and others
2. Guinea-Bissau — -4.3%
Guinea-Bissau's inflation rate of -4.3% is linked to weak domestic demand and its heavy dependence on cashew exports. Limited economic diversification continues to leave the country vulnerable to external shocks.
3. Chad — -3.0%
Chad's inflation rate stands at -3.0%. Economic challenges, recurring droughts, regional insecurity and trade disruptions have contributed to the country's deflationary environment.
ALSO READ: 4 West African countries including Ghana retain visa processing services as US shuts 30 centres in Africa
4. Benin — -0.6%
Benin is one of West Africa's more stable economies. Its mild deflation reflects easing food prices and improving supply conditions rather than severe economic distress.
5. Seychelles — -0.01%
Seychelles records near-zero inflation at -0.01%. Unlike many countries experiencing deflation, the island nation's performance reflects economic stability, strong institutions and a resilient tourism sector.
ALSO READ: Full List: 33 African countries that have criminalised LGBTQ activities and their penalties
6. Cape Verde — 0.3%
Cape Verde maintains one of Africa's most stable price environments, with inflation at just 0.3%. Its tourism-driven economy and currency peg to the euro have helped keep prices under control.
7. Cote d'Ivoire— 0.3%
As one of West Africa's largest economies, Cote D'Ivoire has kept inflation low through strong agricultural output, steady investment and prudent economic management.
8. Burkina Faso — 0.4%
Despite recording an inflation rate of 0.4%, Burkina Faso continues to face significant security and humanitarian challenges. Low inflation is partly linked to weakened demand in conflict-affected areas.
9. Central African Republic — 0.4%
The Central African Republic shares a 0.4% inflation rate. Ongoing conflict and limited economic activity have contributed to subdued price pressures across much of the country.
ALSO READ: US to cut visa processing centres in Africa from nearly 50 to 20 under new immigration measures
10. Republic of the Congo — 0.6%
The Republic of the Congo rounds out the top 10 with inflation of 0.6%. Fiscal reforms and restrained domestic demand have helped keep price increases among the lowest on the continent.
Beyond the Numbers
The countries on this list highlight the diverse realities behind low inflation. For nations such as Seychelles, Cape Verde and Ivory Coast, stable prices reflect relatively strong economic fundamentals and effective policy management.
For others, particularly those experiencing deflation, low inflation can be a sign of weak demand, economic disruption or prolonged instability.
Ultimately, inflation figures tell only part of the story. Understanding the broader economic context is essential when assessing whether low inflation is a sign of strength or a symptom of deeper challenges.
-
-
-
News 18.09.2015Episodes From Vegas Scare Prank!
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom