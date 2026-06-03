Advertisement

Top 10 countries in Africa with the lowest inflation rates

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 14:51 - 03 June 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Adjame market in Abidjan, Cote D'Ivoire. Image credit: africanarguments.org
Inflation remains one of the biggest economic challenges across Africa, with many countries continuing to grapple with rising food, fuel and living costs.
Advertisement

  • Niger has the lowest inflation rate in Africa at -7.5%, followed by Guinea-Bissau and Chad.

  • Seychelles, Cape Verde and Ivory Coast are among the continent's most stable low-inflation economies.

  • Low inflation can reflect either economic stability or weak demand and economic hardship, depending on the country.

Advertisement

However, a handful of nations have managed to keep price increases exceptionally low, while some are even experiencing deflation, where prices are falling rather than rising.

ALSO READ: Africa’s Top 5 Most Affordable Countries to Visit in 2025

At first glance, low inflation may appear universally positive. In reality, the reasons behind it vary considerably. In some countries, stable prices reflect sound economic management and strong institutions.

In others, they signal weak consumer demand, economic hardship or the effects of conflict and political instability.

Advertisement

Based on the latest available data from Trading Economics, here are the 10 African countries with the lowest inflation rates in 2026.

ALSO READ: Investor confidence returns with Treasury bill auction exceeding gov’t target by GH¢1.74 billion

An image depicting inflation rate
An image depicting inflation rate

1. Niger — -7.5%

Niger records the continent's lowest inflation rate at -7.5%. While falling prices may seem beneficial, the figure largely reflects subdued economic activity, weakened consumer demand and the lingering effects of political and economic disruptions following recent instability.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ghana becomes 4th best African country for freedom, beating South Africa, Senegal and others

2. Guinea-Bissau — -4.3%

Guinea-Bissau's inflation rate of -4.3% is linked to weak domestic demand and its heavy dependence on cashew exports. Limited economic diversification continues to leave the country vulnerable to external shocks.

3. Chad — -3.0%

Chad's inflation rate stands at -3.0%. Economic challenges, recurring droughts, regional insecurity and trade disruptions have contributed to the country's deflationary environment.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 4 West African countries including Ghana retain visa processing services as US shuts 30 centres in Africa

4. Benin — -0.6%

Dantokpa is Cotonou’s main market. Image via thesun.ng
Dantokpa is Cotonou’s main market. Image via thesun.ng

Benin is one of West Africa's more stable economies. Its mild deflation reflects easing food prices and improving supply conditions rather than severe economic distress.

5. Seychelles — -0.01%

Seychelles records near-zero inflation at -0.01%. Unlike many countries experiencing deflation, the island nation's performance reflects economic stability, strong institutions and a resilient tourism sector.

ALSO READ: Full List: 33 African countries that have criminalised LGBTQ activities and their penalties

6. Cape Verde — 0.3%

Cape Verde maintains one of Africa's most stable price environments, with inflation at just 0.3%. Its tourism-driven economy and currency peg to the euro have helped keep prices under control.

7. Cote d'Ivoire— 0.3%

Advertisement
This photo taken on May 27, 2025 shows the city view of Abidjan, the economic capital of Cote d'Ivoire. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)
This photo taken on May 27, 2025 shows the city view of Abidjan, the economic capital of Cote d'Ivoire. (Xinhua/Wang Guansen)

As one of West Africa's largest economies, Cote D'Ivoire has kept inflation low through strong agricultural output, steady investment and prudent economic management.

ALSO READ: 6 African countries with 100% electricity access

8. Burkina Faso — 0.4%

Despite recording an inflation rate of 0.4%, Burkina Faso continues to face significant security and humanitarian challenges. Low inflation is partly linked to weakened demand in conflict-affected areas.

Advertisement

9. Central African Republic — 0.4%

The Central African Republic shares a 0.4% inflation rate. Ongoing conflict and limited economic activity have contributed to subdued price pressures across much of the country.

ALSO READ: US to cut visa processing centres in Africa from nearly 50 to 20 under new immigration measures

10. Republic of the Congo — 0.6%

The Republic of the Congo rounds out the top 10 with inflation of 0.6%. Fiscal reforms and restrained domestic demand have helped keep price increases among the lowest on the continent.

Advertisement

Beyond the Numbers

African countries hit hardest by food inflation according to the World Bank
African countries hit hardest by food inflation according to the World Bank

The countries on this list highlight the diverse realities behind low inflation. For nations such as Seychelles, Cape Verde and Ivory Coast, stable prices reflect relatively strong economic fundamentals and effective policy management.

ALSO READ: GES releases 2026/2027 academic calendar for SHSs and SHTSs - Full details

For others, particularly those experiencing deflation, low inflation can be a sign of weak demand, economic disruption or prolonged instability.

Advertisement

Ultimately, inflation figures tell only part of the story. Understanding the broader economic context is essential when assessing whether low inflation is a sign of strength or a symptom of deeper challenges.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Inform me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Top 10 countries in Africa with the lowest inflation rates
News
03.06.2026
Top 10 countries in Africa with the lowest inflation rates
'There is no $8 million case against me' — Abu Trica breaks silence on arrest
Entertainment
03.06.2026
'There is no $8 million case against me' — Abu Trica breaks silence on arrest
Another African nation joins Ghana in evacuating citizens from South Africa amid anti-migrant attacks
News
03.06.2026
Another African nation joins Ghana in evacuating citizens from South Africa amid anti-migrant attacks
World Cup Trophy | Photo via AP
Sports
03.06.2026
10 new rules that will change football at the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Africa’s 10 most prosperous countries in 2026, according to latest rankings
Entertainment
03.06.2026
Africa’s 10 most prosperous countries in 2026, according to latest rankings
FA to consider how England players handle Thomas Partey handshake at World Cup
Sports
03.06.2026
FA to consider how England players handle Thomas Partey handshake at World Cup