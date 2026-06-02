6 African countries with 100% electricity access

Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Seychelles and Mauritius have joined Africa's exclusive group of nations that have achieved universal electricity access through sustained investment and energy sector development.

Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Seychelles and Mauritius have joined Africa's exclusive group of nations that have achieved universal electricity access through sustained investment and energy sector development.

While hundreds of millions of Africans still live without reliable electricity, just six countries have reached the milestone of full national electricity access, a development that highlights both progress and deep inequality across the continent’s energy landscape.

Only six African countries, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Seychelles and Mauritius, have reached 100% electricity access for their populations.

North African nations achieved universal electrification through decades of investment in power infrastructure, grid expansion, and energy sector reforms.

Despite these successes, millions of people across sub-Saharan Africa still lack access to electricity, highlighting the continent's ongoing energy challenges.

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According to Africa First, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Tunisia, Seychelles, and Mauritius are the only African nations currently classified as having 100% electricity access, according to widely cited international energy data, including assessments from the World Bank and other global development institutions.

Despite this achievement, Africa as a whole continues to face significant energy deficits, with an estimated hundreds of millions of people still lacking access to electricity, particularly in sub-Saharan regions where infrastructure development has struggled to keep pace with population growth.

African countries who have achieved 100% (or near-universal) electricity access across both urban and rural populations

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1.Egypt

Egypt has emerged as one of the continent’s strongest energy performers, transitioning from electricity shortages to surplus capacity within a few years. The country relies heavily on a mix of hydropower and thermal energy and is increasingly investing in renewable sources, with ambitions to export electricity to regional markets.

Mall of Arabia – Cairo, Egypt via Creator: Shadi Omar Copyright: Shomar

2.Algeria

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Algeria achieved full electrification through sustained investment in its gas-powered energy sector. The country reached 100% access in recent years after steadily improving coverage across urban and rural communities.

Algeria

3.Morocco

Morocco represents one of the continent’s most notable electrification success stories. Through long-term rural electrification reforms and major infrastructure investment programmes, the country moved from just over half of its population having access in the 1990s to universal coverage today.

Morocco

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4.Tunisia

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Tunisia has also attained complete electricity access, supported by a stable national grid system primarily powered by natural gas, alongside ongoing plans to expand renewable energy integration.

6. Tunis, Tunisia

5.Mauritius

Mauritius, with a population of just over one million, has maintained universal electricity access through a well-developed national grid managed by the Central Electricity Board, supported by a diversified energy mix including coal, petroleum, and renewables.

Mauritius

6.Seychelles

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Seychelles has consistently recorded 100% access for several years. Its small population and concentrated geography have made nationwide electrification more efficient, with the Public Utilities Corporation overseeing supply across the island chain.

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Despite these achievements, the broader African energy picture remains uneven. In sub-Saharan Africa alone, hundreds of millions of people still lack access to electricity, with many countries experiencing slow progress due to funding gaps, infrastructure limitations, and rapid population growth.

Energy experts note that while the success of the six countries demonstrates what is possible with sustained investment and policy continuity, replicating these results across the continent will require significantly increased financing, grid expansion, and decentralised energy solutions.