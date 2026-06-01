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Beverly Afaglo’s final funeral rites scheduled for August 7

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 14:38 - 01 June 2026
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Beverly Afaglo
Beverly Afaglo
The family of late Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo has announced that her final funeral rites will take place on Friday, 7 August 2026, at the Lashibi Funeral Home in the Greater Accra Region.
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  • The family of late actress Beverly Afaglo has announced that her final funeral rites will be held on 7 August 2026 at the Lashibi Funeral Home in Greater Accra.

  • The funeral arrangements were disclosed during her one-week memorial service in Tema, where family, friends, colleagues, and fans gathered to honour her life and legacy.

  • Beverly Afaglo passed away on 24 May 2026 after a reported two-year battle with cancer, leaving behind a celebrated acting career spanning more than two decades.

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The details were revealed during her one-week observance, held on Saturday, 30 May 2026, at the Green Flavour Events Centre in Community 9, Tema. The memorial drew family members, friends, colleagues from the entertainment industry, and scores of admirers who gathered to celebrate the life and legacy of the actress.

The ceremony was filled with emotion as mourners paid tribute to a woman whose career in Ghana’s film industry spanned more than two decades. A symbolic release of white balloons formed one of the most poignant moments of the event, representing love, remembrance, and farewell.

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Ghanaian actress Beverly Ama Afaglo
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Beverly Afaglo passed away on Sunday, 24 May 2026, following a reported two-year battle with cancer. Her death sent shockwaves through Ghana’s entertainment fraternity, prompting an outpouring of tributes from fellow actors, filmmakers, musicians, and fans.

Throughout her career, Beverly established herself as one of the familiar faces in Ghanaian cinema, earning recognition for her versatility and memorable screen performances. She featured in a number of popular productions, including Return of Beyonce, Crime to Christ, and Girls Connection.

Her acting credits also included Never Again, The Game, Single Six, and several other productions that cemented her place in the country’s movie industry.

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Over the years, she appeared in a wide range of films, including Equatorial Escape, Secret Burden, The King's Bride, Total Exchange, PlayBoy, Big Girls Club, CEO, and About to Wed, building a body of work that resonated with audiences across Ghana and beyond.

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As preparations continue towards her final funeral rites in August, many within the creative arts industry continue to reflect on Beverly Afaglo’s contribution to Ghanaian cinema, remembering her as a talented actress whose work left a lasting mark on the screen and in the hearts of many.

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