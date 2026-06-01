'I retired three years ago' — Shatta Wale explains shift from music to business

Veteran Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has sparked debate after revealing that he considers himself retired from active music, despite maintaining a strong presence in the entertainment industry.

Shatta Wale has claimed he retired from active music three years ago, saying his primary focus is now on building businesses and creating long-term wealth.

The dancehall star highlighted ventures such as Shaxi and Hot Wave, as well as a newly launched digital marketplace, as part of his growing business empire.

Despite his retirement claim, Shatta Wale continues to release music, perform at major events, and promote the UK edition of Shattafest, leaving many fans questioning what retirement means for the artiste.

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The musician, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., made the surprising claim during an interview with Bola Ray on Thursday, 28 May 2026.

The statement has left many fans puzzled, given that Shatta Wale remains one of Ghana’s most visible and commercially active artistes, regularly releasing music, performing at major events and engaging his large fan base online.

When asked whether he had reached a stage in life where he could comfortably step away from music, Shatta Wale responded confidently:

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I retired three years ago.

He explained that although many people still associate him primarily with music, his attention has increasingly shifted towards business and entrepreneurship.

According to the artiste, his focus is now centred on building sustainable ventures capable of creating long-term wealth beyond the entertainment industry.

Shatta Wale says he stepped away from active music three years ago

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Discussing some of his investments, he pointed to businesses such as Shaxi and Hot Wave, which he says form part of a broader strategy to expand his commercial interests.

He said;

Yes, I’m doing business. Hot Wave, Shaxi

Shatta Wale further disclosed that his business network has established partnerships and investment connections in countries including China and the United Arab Emirates.

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He also revealed that his team recently developed and launched a digital marketplace aimed at supporting traders, particularly those operating within Accra’s popular Tuesday Market.

Hinting at additional projects in the pipeline, the musician suggested that more technology-driven initiatives would soon be unveiled.

He stated;

Something explosive is coming. So that is what we launched yesterday, and it’s beautiful

Despite his retirement claim, many observers argue that Shatta Wale’s activities tell a different story.

Over the past three years, he has continued to release new music, dominate conversations on social media, and headline major concerts across Ghana and beyond. His annual event, Shattafest, remains one of the country’s biggest music festivals, attracting thousands of fans each year.

The artiste is also currently in the United Kingdom promoting the upcoming UK edition of Shattafest, scheduled for August, further fuelling questions about what exactly he means by retirement.