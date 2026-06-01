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Team Black and Yellow win as Pulse All Stars Game turns colours into mental health awareness drive

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 09:42 - 01 June 2026
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Team Black and Yellow emerged as winners at Pulse All Stars Game 2026
Team Black and Yellow emerged winners at the Pulse All Stars Game, which used colour-themed teams to promote mental health awareness and encourage conversations on wellbeing among influencers.
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In a bold and vibrant display of support for mental health awareness, Pulse hosted the second edition of its All Stars Game, bringing together over100 influencers under one unifying message: “More Good Days Together.”

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Held during Mental Health Awareness Month, the event came at a timely moment, blending entertainment with advocacy in a way that made the conversation around mental wellbeing both engaging and relatable.

The event took place at the Wembley Plus Astroturf in East Legon on Thursday, May 29, 2026, in a lively atmosphere filled with colour, energy, and camaraderie.

READ ALSO: Pulse All-Star Games 2026: Why ‘More Good Days Together’ matters for mental health

Participants were grouped into four themed teams, each represented by a symbolic colour tied to key mental health messages: green, yellow, black, and red.

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Beyond the competition, the All Stars Game served as a platform for reflection, connection, and open dialogue. Influencers often seen as trendsetters and cultural voices, used the space to engage conversations around anxiety, burnout, self-worth, and the importance of seeking help.

In a digital age where pressure and performance often dominate, the event helped bring mental health discussions into a more human and accessible space.

The games featured activities such as football, tug of war, and other team challenges, but the biggest win of the day came from awareness and connection.

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READ ALSO: Mental Health expert calls for greater focus on wellbeing at Pulse All-Star Games

Interestingly, Team Black and Team Yellow emerged as joint winners, making it a memorable and unique outcome for the second edition.

The event, themed “More Good Days Together,” emphasised that mental wellbeing thrives in community, shared experiences, and support systems. Rather than focusing only on competition, the games highlighted unity, wellness, and emotional expression.

Team Themes and Meanings

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Team Yellow – “The Journey Within”

This team focused on self-awareness and personal growth. It encouraged individuals to reflect on their emotions, experiences, and inner challenges as part of a continuous journey toward healing and development.

Team Black – “Mind Over Matter”

This theme highlighted resilience and mental strength. It encouraged participants to overcome self-doubt, manage pressure, and stay mentally strong in difficult situations.

Team Green – “Reset to Rise”

This team emphasised rest, recovery, and renewal. It promoted the idea that taking breaks and starting over is not failure but a necessary part of growth.

Team Red – “Play Your Power”

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READ ALSO: 5 reasons your relationship still fails despite strong love (and it's not about money)

This theme focused on confidence and self-expression. It showed how movement, sport, and active participation can empower individuals and boost mental wellbeing.

The Pulse All Stars Game stands out as a reminder that meaningful conversations do not always need formal settings. Sometimes, they can happen on a field, through play, laughter, and shared experience.

The event demonstrated that when purpose meets creativity, awareness becomes impact—and even a game can help move the mental health conversation forward.

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01.06.2026
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