Alexander Djiku set to miss 2026 World Cup as Black Stars suffer injury blow
Alexander Djiku is expected to miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to injury concerns.
The defender has been unable to fully train since joining the Black Stars camp in Cardiff.
His potential absence leaves uncertainty over Ghana’s final squad selection under Carlos Queiroz.
The Black Stars of Ghana have been dealt a significant setback ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with reports indicating that experienced defender Alexander Djiku is expected to miss the tournament due to injury concerns.
Djiku was initially named in head coach Carlos Queiroz’s 28-man provisional squad for Ghana’s World Cup preparations. However, the centre-back arrived in camp in Cardiff carrying a knock sustained after being substituted during Spartak Moscow’s Russian Cup final victory over FC Krasnodar, a match his club ultimately won on penalties.
Since reporting to the Black Stars camp, the 28-year-old has been unable to participate in full training sessions, casting serious doubt over his fitness ahead of the global tournament.
With Carlos Queiroz expected to reduce his squad from 28 to 26 players before the tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Djiku is now widely tipped to miss out on the final list.
Although no official decision has been announced, uncertainty continues to grow over who could replace the influential defender, who has been a key figure for Ghana in recent years.
The Black Stars have been drawn in Group L for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where they will face England, Croatia, and Panama.
Ghana will open their campaign against Panama on June 17 at BMO Field before facing England on June 23 at Gillette Stadium. Their final group-stage match will be against Croatia on June 27.
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Ghana will be aiming to progress beyond the group stage for the first time since their historic quarter-final run at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, one of the nation’s most memorable achievements on the global stage.
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