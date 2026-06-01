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Nations FC win historic FA Cup after penalty shootout victory over Dreams FC

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 08:45 - 01 June 2026
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Nations FC win historic FA Cup after penalty shootout victory over Dreams FC
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  • Nations FC won their first MTN FA Cup title after beating Dreams FC 5-4 on penalties.

  • Joseph Effah and Abdul Razak Salifu scored in a 1-1 draw before the shootout.

  • The victory secures CAF Confederation Cup football for Nations FC next season.

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Nations FC have secured their first-ever MTN FA Cup title after edging Dreams FC 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in a tense final played at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon on Sunday.

The victory marks a historic milestone for Nations FC, who not only lift the trophy for the first time but also earn qualification to next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

The final began at a high tempo, with Nations FC breaking the deadlock in the 31st minute. Joseph Effah rose highest inside the penalty area to head home after a well-delivered long throw sparked a chaotic aerial battle in the box.

MUST READ: 10 oldest players to ever feature at the FIFA World Cup

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Dreams FC responded quickly and restored parity through Abdul Razak Salifu, who finished clinically with a powerful header after a well-worked attacking move and precise delivery from the flank.

Salifu’s goal took his tally to six in the competition, moving him to the top of the FA Cup scoring chart and strengthening his push for the Golden Boot award.

After the equalizer, both sides created chances but failed to find a breakthrough in regulation time. Defenses held firm, and the match gradually became a tactical battle with limited clear-cut opportunities.

With neither team able to break the deadlock, the final headed into a penalty shootout to determine the 2026 MTN FA Cup champion.

READ ALSO: Black Stars players to receive $100,000 each as appearance fee for 2026 World Cup - Sports Minister

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In a tense shootout, Nations FC showed composure under pressure, converting five of their penalties to clinch a 5-4 victory.

The win triggered jubilant celebrations as Nations FC players and supporters celebrated a landmark achievement in the club’s history.

For Dreams FC, the defeat is a bitter disappointment as they miss out on a second FA Cup triumph, having previously won the competition in 2023.

Despite a strong performance throughout the tournament, they fell just short at the final hurdle.

READ MORE: President Mahama rules out funding Black Stars fans for 2026 World Cup

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The FA Cup triumph provides a major lift for Nations FC following a difficult Ghana Premier League campaign that ended in relegation.

The club will now shift focus to continental football in the CAF Confederation Cup while also targeting an immediate return to the top flight.

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