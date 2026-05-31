President Mahama rules out funding Black Stars fans for 2026 World Cup

President John Mahama says Ghana cannot afford to sponsor Black Stars supporters to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, revealing each fan would cost nearly $11,000 for travel, accommodation, feeding, and tickets.

President John Dramani Mahama says Ghana cannot afford to sponsor large numbers of Ghana national football team supporters to the 2026 FIFA World Cup due to high costs.

Mahama revealed that transporting, feeding, accommodating, and ticketing one supporter would cost nearly $11,000, which he said is beyond the country’s means.

Instead, the government will provide tickets for Ghanaians in the diaspora and work with registered supporters’ unions in cities hosting Ghana’s matches.

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President John Dramani Mahama has stated that the government cannot afford to sponsor large numbers of supporters to follow the Ghana national football team to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He explained, saying the cost is too expensive and beyond the country’s means.

Speaking at a diaspora town hall meeting on May 31, 2026, President Mahama said the government is committed to fiscal discipline and cannot justify spending public funds on transporting supporters to the tournament, which will be hosted across three countries — Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

According to him, the structure of the tournament makes travel and logistics even more expensive, as Ghana’s matches will be played across different cities.

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The Black Stars, it will be difficult to take our supporters from other domain. We are restricted because of the nature of this particular World Cup. It's being held in three countries and we're playing our first match in Canada and then moving to Boston, from Boston to Philadelphia, he said.

President Mahama explained that the estimated cost of supporting one fan through transport, accommodation, feeding, and match tickets is close to $11,000.

Transporting, feeding, ticketing and accommodating each supporter is estimated to cost almost $11,000, which is beyond our means. We have committed to fiscal discipline and cannot spend public funds in that manner, he said.

Instead of sponsoring large groups of fans from Ghana, Mahama said the government will focus on working with registered supporters’ unions and Ghanaian communities abroad.

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He noted that supporters’ unions already have a tradition of following the Black Stars to major tournaments and will continue to do so independently.

But what we're doing is we are procuring tickets for Ghanaians in the diaspora who want to attend the games.

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According to the President, Ghanaian communities in cities such as Boston, Philadelphia, and Canada are being organised to receive tickets purchased for diaspora supporters who want to cheer on the national team.

He also encouraged Ghanaians who plan to travel independently to the World Cup to seek access to available tickets through official arrangements.

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The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be jointly hosted by Canada, the United States, and Mexico, marking the first time the tournament will be played across three countries.