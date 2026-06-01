10 household gadgets that consume more electricity than most people realise

Find out which household appliances consume more electricity than most people realise and learn simple ways to reduce energy usage and lower electricity bills.

Appliances such as air conditioners, refrigerators and water heaters are among the biggest electricity consumers in homes.

Experts say devices left on standby and frequent use of high-power gadgets can increase electricity bills significantly.

Households are encouraged to use energy-efficient appliances and unplug devices when not in use.

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Many households unknowingly spend more on electricity because of certain appliances that consume large amounts of power daily. It is therefore advised that understanding the gadgets that use the most electricity can help families reduce energy bills and avoid waste.

Below is the list of gadgets that actually consume a lot of electricity that we actually think:

Air Conditioners/ Water Heaters

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Air Conditioner

Water Heater

Air conditioners remain among the biggest electricity consumers in many homes, especially when used for long hours without proper maintenance. Electric water heaters also use significant energy because they require constant heating. A direct cause of its high consumption could be that doors are left open. In this case, the Air Conditioner puts in extra effort to cool the outside air, therefore making the appliance overwork.

Refrigerators

Refrigerator

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Refrigerators may appear harmless, but because they run throughout the day, they contribute heavily to electricity usage over time. Older refrigerators generally consume more power than newer energy-efficient models. Refrigerators consume a large amount of cumulative energy because they operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, combined with the physics of moving heat against its natural flow. While a modern fridge only draws about 100 to 200 watts while running, its constant operation makes it one of the top energy consumers in any household.

Electric Iron

Electric iron

Electric irons consume a lot of energy because they turn electricity directly into intense heat, requiring a massive amount of electrical power in a short period. Unlike refrigerators that use low power continuously, an electric iron uses an incredibly high amount of power, typically 1,000 to 2,400 watts, all at once.

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Microwave ovens

Microwave oven [TheEconomicTimes]

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Microwave ovens consume a lot of energy because they generate intense, high-frequency radio waves to vibrate water molecules in food, demanding a massive, immediate surge of electricity. Like electric irons, they are high-wattage appliances, typically pulling 800 to 1,800 watts, but they only run for short bursts of time.

Electric kettles

Electric Kettle

Electric kettles consume a massive amount of energy because they must flash-heat water to its boiling point in just a few minutes, requiring an immense power flow. They are among the highest-wattage appliances in any kitchen, pulling a staggering 1,500 to 3,000 watts from your wall outlet while running.

Washing Machine

washing-machine cleaning

Washing machines consume energy through two entirely different mechanisms: mechanical power to spin the drum, and thermal power to heat the water. Like the other appliances, they draw significant wattage, typically 500 to 2,500 watts per cycle, but up to 90% of that energy goes toward a single function: heating the water.

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Clothes dryer

Clothes dryer

Clothes dryers consume a massive amount of energy because they must evaporate pounds of water trapped in fabric using a combination of intense heat and continuous mechanical motion. They are typically the second-highest energy-consuming appliance in a household (after the refrigerator), drawing a staggering 2,000 to 6,000 watts per load.

Gaming Consoles

Gaming ConsolesGaming Consoles

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Gaming consoles consume a large amount of energy because they contain high-performance computer processors and graphics cards designed to render complex, high-resolution visuals at rapid speeds. Modern consoles, like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, draw between 150 to 220 watts during active gameplay, making them comparable to running a large television and several bright floodlights simultaneously.

Large television sets

Large television sets

Large televisions consume a significant amount of energy because they require immense power to illuminate millions of individual pixels across a massive surface area. A modern 65-inch to 75-inch TV typically draws between 100 and 300 watts while turned on, meaning a long gaming or binge-watching session can easily equal the power consumption of several high-efficiency appliances combined.

Desktop Computers

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Desktop Computers

Desktop computers consume a large amount of energy because they utilize separate, high-power components that prioritize raw performance over energy efficiency. Unlike laptops, which are engineered to stretch a limited battery charge, desktop computers plug directly into the wall and can draw anywhere from 60 to over 800 watts depending on the task and the hardware configuration. They generally use more power than laptops, while multiple charging devices plugged in continuously can slowly add to household energy consumption.