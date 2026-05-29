7 Richest presidents in Africa 2026

A new ranking of the continent's richest leaders reveals vast personal fortunes held by presidents and monarchs alike, wealth that sits in sharp contrast to the poverty many of their citizens endure

Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Paul Kagame, Cyril Ramaphosa, and William Ruto are listed among Africa’s wealthiest sitting heads of state.

Combined wealth estimates of the four leaders are reported to exceed $1.9 billion, based on figures from sources including Yahoo Finance and Forbes.

Their fortunes are largely linked to business investments, natural resources, and corporate holdings, though all figures remain estimates due to limited financial transparency.

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A ranking of Africa's wealthiest heads of state, drawing on figures compiled by Yahoo Finance UK, Forbes, and global wealth trackers, has placed elected presidents, among some of the richest political figures anywhere in the world. The list spans East African leaders whose fortunes are tied to real estate and political influence.

Wealth estimates for sitting heads of state are, by nature, difficult to verify. They are typically derived from public asset declarations, known corporate holdings, historical Forbes assessments, and independent financial analyses. Nevertheless, the names appearing consistently across multiple credible sources paint a revealing picture of concentrated wealth at the top of African governance.

1.Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo — Equatorial Guinea | Est. $600 Million

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Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has been in control of oil-rich Equatorial Guinea since 1979, when he ousted his uncle, Francisco Macías Nguema, in a military coup. Forbes has previously pegged his fortune at $600 million.

A taste for luxury has extended to the next generation. In 2016, his son and vice president, Teodoro "Teodorín" Nguema Obiang, saw a fleet of 26 luxury cars , including seven Ferraris, five Bentleys, three Lamborghinis, a Maserati, a McLaren, and a Bugatti Veyron , seized by Swiss authorities as part of a corruption probe. The fleet was later sold at a charity auction for $27 million. More recently, the VP had several homes seized and auctioned off, including an estate in Malibu, California, the proceeds of which funded COVID-19 vaccines in Equatorial Guinea.

Teodoro Obiang Nguema, President of Equatorial Guinea, is Africa's longest-serving ruler

Paul Kagame — Rwanda | Est. $500 Million

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Paul Kagame has been president of Rwanda since 2000, after he led rebel forces to end the Rwandan genocide that saw more than a million people murdered. He has been key to the country's economic rehabilitation and the ambition of becoming the "Singapore of Africa", though this has been matched by an intolerance for dissent.

In 2012, it was reported that Kagame and the Rwandan Patriotic Front were controlling the country's economy through a holding company called Crystal Ventures, with assets of $500 million across everything from private jets to the country's biggest milk processor. Kagame, as the group's chairman, is estimated to have a personal net worth of the same figure.

President Paul Kagame

3.Cyril Ramaphosa — South Africa | Est. $450 Million+

Cyril Ramaphosa earns an annual salary of around $177,000 as South African president following a pay rise for elected officials in July 2023. Forbes estimated his net worth to be $450 million in 2015, built primarily through his business career.

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Ramaphosa accumulated his wealth through a varied business career that saw him take on directorial and advisory roles for South African companies such as MTN, Alexander Forbes, SABMiller, and Standard Bank, as well as with world-famous firms McDonald's and The Coca-Cola Company. He stepped down as chairman of the Shanduka Group in 2015 to avoid a conflict of interest ahead of his presidential run.

Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa)

4.William Ruto — Kenya | Est. $400 Million

Kenya's President William Ruto's story is often portrayed as one of resilience, he grew up in modest conditions, famously selling chickens by the roadside, before entering politics.

Ruto appears to have amassed the majority of his wealth through real estate. He reportedly owns the Weston Hotel in Nairobi, as well as hotels worth over $24 million in Mombasa and Mara. He is also a shareholder in the Africa Merchant Assurance Company (AMACO). Critics have long questioned how a career public servant built such a substantial portfolio.

President William Ruto during a media roundtable on June 30, 2024

5.Paul Biya — Cameroon | Est. $200 Million

Paul Biya is a Cameroonian politician who has been ruling the country as its second president since 6 November 1982, making him one of the longest-serving presidents in the world. Estimates have put Biya's net worth at close to $200 million. He and his family own multiple businesses, including interests in the timber, oil, banking, transport, and construction sectors.

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Biya is known to take frequent vacations, some lasting up to three months, from his country to Switzerland and France.

Paul Biya has ruled Cameroon with an iron fist for 37 years

6.Abdel Fattah el-Sisi — Egypt | Est. $185 Million

Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil el-Sisi became Egypt's head of state in 2014 and has an estimated net worth of $185 million. Before becoming president, he served in the army for many years. Besides earnings from the military and his current position, he owns several investment firms operating in North Africa and overseas.

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Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi defended reforms ahead of a $12-billion International Monetary Fund loan to revive his country's ailing economy

7. Isaias Afwerki — Eritrea | Est. $120 Million

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Eritrea's long-serving President Isaias Afwerki, in power since the country's independence in 1991, rounds out the list. Afwerki is believed to have accumulated a personal fortune estimated between $200 million and $250 million, though other trackers place the figure closer to $120 million, reflecting the significant uncertainty that surrounds his wealth, given Eritrea's closed political environment and near-total opacity in matters of state finance.

Eritrean leader Isaias Afwerki

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