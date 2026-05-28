Ghana's Faith Maria Porter wins Miss Grand International All Stars bare face challenge

Faith Maria Porter celebrates her victory in the Bare Face Challenge at the Miss Grand International All Stars Edition after earning the highest score of 9.74.

Faith Maria Porter celebrates her victory in the Bare Face Challenge at the Miss Grand International All Stars Edition after earning the highest score of 9.74.

Faith Maria Porter, Ghana’s representative at the Miss Grand International All Stars Edition, has won the competition’s Bare Face Challenge after earning an impressive score of 9.74.

Ghana’s representative, Faith Maria Porter, won the Bare Face Challenge at the Miss Grand International All Stars Edition with an impressive score of 9.74.

The challenge celebrated contestants’ natural beauty, confidence, and elegance without heavy make-up or enhancements.

Her victory has sparked excitement among Ghanaians, with many praising her natural beauty and strong performance on the international stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The challenge, designed to celebrate contestants’ natural beauty without heavy make-up or cosmetic enhancements, assessed participants based on their confidence, facial features, skin complexion, and overall natural appearance.

Faith Maria Porter emerged as the standout contestant among representatives from several countries, impressing judges and pageant enthusiasts with her elegance and striking natural look.

Her victory quickly generated excitement across social media, with many Ghanaians applauding her confidence and praising her for proudly representing the country on the international stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The achievement is being celebrated as another positive moment for Ghana in the ongoing pageant competition, as supporters believe her strong performance could improve her chances of securing further success in the All Stars edition.

Many pageant followers have also described the win as proof that natural beauty and self-confidence continue to resonate strongly with international audiences.

“This is a proud moment for Ghana,” several supporters wrote online while congratulating the beauty queen on her achievement.