Brazil suffer World Cup setback as Neymar misses training and faces growing fitness doubts

Brazil national football team face uncertainty after Neymar missed training due to medical tests.

His fitness remains in doubt ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti will assess his condition before final squad decisions.

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Brazil national football team has suffered a setback in their 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations after Neymar missed the team’s first training session to undergo medical examinations, raising concerns over his fitness and squad status.

The 34-year-old forward, who is recovering from a right calf injury, did not take part in the closed training session at Granja Comary. Instead, he was sent to a private clinic in Teresópolis for imaging tests, according to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

In an official statement, the CBF confirmed that “no further information will be released until the Brazilian national team’s medical staff have completed their assessments,” as uncertainty grows over Neymar’s availability for upcoming fixtures.

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Neymar’s absence has become a major talking point in Brazil’s camp, especially after his surprise recall following a long period out of the national team setup under head coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Brazil is scheduled to hold several more training sessions before their upcoming international friendly against Panama at the Maracanã, a match already affected by multiple squad absences due to club commitments.

Key players, including Gabriel Magalhães, Marquinhos, and Gabriel Martinelli, are unavailable as they prepare for the UEFA Champions League final involving Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

The Brazil national football team are also set to face Egypt and Morocco in their final pre-World Cup friendlies as preparations intensify ahead of their 2026 tournament opener.

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Despite Neymar’s status as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals in 128 appearances, head coach Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear that selection will be based strictly on fitness and performance rather than reputation.