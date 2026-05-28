Cambodia orders Ghanaians and other African nationals to leave country by May 31 or face jail
Cambodia has ordered Ghanaians and other African nationals benefiting from immigration waivers to leave the country by May 31, 2026.
Authorities warned that anyone found overstaying from June 1 could face arrest, a two-year jail term, and an $8,000 fine.
The directive comes amid broader concerns over the treatment of African migrants abroad, including recent evacuations of Ghanaians from South Africa following xenophobic attacks.
In an official notice issued by Cambodia’s General Department of Immigration under the Ministry of Interior, authorities stated that the waiver granted to African nationals, including citizens of Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon, Uganda, and others, will officially expire on May 31, 2026.
The notice directed all affected foreign nationals whose fines or immigration issues have been resolved to leave Cambodia on or before the deadline.
“Any foreign national who enters, remains or is found in Cambodia from 1st of June 2026 will be arrested at the airport or at any location,” the statement warned.
According to the notice, persons found violating the directive could face a two-year jail term and would also be required to pay an $8,000 penalty before being allowed to leave the country.
Authorities further disclosed that Cambodian police would begin operations from June 1 to arrest foreigners overstaying in the country.
“The Cambodia Police will start arresting any foreigner at any hideout in Cambodia from 1st of June 2026 for overstay and will hand over to the immigration authorities for legal action,” the notice added.
The statement, signed by Lt. Gen. Som Sopheak, Director General of Immigration, and approved by Gen. Sar Sokha, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Interior, urged all affected individuals to comply strictly with the directive.
“The Royal Government of Cambodia will not tolerate any violation of our immigration laws,” the notice stressed.
The development is expected to affect several African nationals currently residing in Cambodia under temporary immigration waivers or overstayed residency arrangements.
Meanwhile, the announcement comes amid ongoing concerns involving African migrants abroad, particularly following weeks of xenophobic tensions and attacks targeting foreign nationals in South Africa.
The first batch of 300 Ghanaian evacuees from South Africa arrived at Accra’s Kotoka International Airport on May 27, 2026, as part of a government evacuation exercise.
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced that returnees would receive transportation assistance, temporary accommodation, counselling, financial support, and access to employment opportunities, with more evacuation flights expected in the coming days.
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