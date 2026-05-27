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Crystal Palace beat Rayo Vallecano to win first-ever European trophy

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 21:11 - 27 May 2026
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Crystal Palace beat Rayo Vallecano to win first-ever European trophy
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Crystal Palace secured their first-ever European title after edging Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League final on Wednesday night.

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The historic victory at the Red Bull Arena marked a major milestone for the South London club, who capped off their European campaign in style despite an inconsistent domestic season.

Both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances during a tense first half, with neither side registering a shot on target in the opening 30 minutes. Crystal Palace came closest before the break when Tyrick Mitchell headed a golden opportunity wide.

Oliver Glasner’s side returned stronger after halftime and finally broke the deadlock in the 51st minute. Adam Wharton surged forward from midfield before unleashing a powerful effort that Rayo goalkeeper Augusto Batalla could only parry into the path of Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The French striker reacted quickest and calmly slotted home from close range to hand Palace the decisive lead.

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Crystal Palace nearly doubled their advantage moments later after Yéremy Pino’s stunning free-kick struck both goalposts before bouncing away, but the Eagles remained composed to see out the match and secure a famous victory.

The triumph delivers Crystal Palace’s first European trophy and also guarantees qualification for next season’s Europa League, making them one of nine Premier League clubs set to compete in Europe during the 2026/27 campaign.

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