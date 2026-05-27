Crystal Palace beat Rayo Vallecano to win first-ever European trophy

Crystal Palace secured their first-ever European title after edging Rayo Vallecano 1-0 in the 2025/26 UEFA Conference League final on Wednesday night.

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The historic victory at the Red Bull Arena marked a major milestone for the South London club, who capped off their European campaign in style despite an inconsistent domestic season.

Both teams struggled to create clear-cut chances during a tense first half, with neither side registering a shot on target in the opening 30 minutes. Crystal Palace came closest before the break when Tyrick Mitchell headed a golden opportunity wide.

Oliver Glasner’s side returned stronger after halftime and finally broke the deadlock in the 51st minute. Adam Wharton surged forward from midfield before unleashing a powerful effort that Rayo goalkeeper Augusto Batalla could only parry into the path of Jean-Philippe Mateta.

The French striker reacted quickest and calmly slotted home from close range to hand Palace the decisive lead.

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Crystal Palace nearly doubled their advantage moments later after Yéremy Pino’s stunning free-kick struck both goalposts before bouncing away, but the Eagles remained composed to see out the match and secure a famous victory.