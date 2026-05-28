Benjamin Asare reflects on goalkeeping battle in Black Stars, errors and World Cup dream

Benjamin Asare discusses the intense competition for Ghana’s goalkeeping spot ahead of the World Cup.

He acknowledges past mistakes but says he remains focused and confident.

His goal is to make the final squad for the Ghana national football team at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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Benjamin Asare, the current first-choice goalkeeper for the Ghana national football team, has called for unity and focus as he competes with four other goalkeepers for a place in the final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking ahead of Ghana’s international friendly against Wales on June 2, Asare acknowledged the intensity of the competition in camp but stressed the need for patience, discipline, and collective responsibility.

He admitted that mistakes are part of football but insisted they should not define a player’s career or chances of selection.

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"Football, we have to accept that mistakes do happen, but that does not mean it is the end of it because there are a lot of matches ahead," Asare said ahead of Ghana's friendly against Wales on June 2.

The goalkeeping department has become highly competitive under the technical direction of the new goalkeepers’ trainer, who has been integrating his methods into head coach Carlos Queiroz’s system.

Asare noted that adapting to different coaching philosophies is essential for professional growth.

"Every coach has their style and tactical play. What you were taught by your previous coach could be different, but as a player you need to follow the instructions and put in your best every time," he said.

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Despite the fierce battle for the number one position, Asare emphasized unity within the squad, urging teammates to remain supportive regardless of selection decisions.

"If the coach starts another goalkeeper, it doesn't mean that because I'm the number one, I should be angry. We have to stay prayerful and united for collective success."

Five goalkeepers are currently in camp: Asare, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Solomon Agbasi, Joseph Anang, and Paul Reverson with only three expected to make the final 26-man World Cup squad to be announced on June 1.

READ MORE: 10 favourite Ghanaian footballers and where they hail from

With the Wales friendly serving as the final opportunity to impress, competition remains wide open as each goalkeeper aims to secure a spot in Ghana’s World Cup plans.

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