Residents flee as several homes flood after Weija Dam spillage

Residents of Weija and surrounding communities have resorted to using canoes to evacuate their valuable belongings after severe flooding caused by heavy rains and the spillage of the Weija Dam submerged homes and displaced families.

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LVideos and images circulating online showed residents paddling through flooded streets in canoes, carrying household items, furniture, and personal effects to safer locations as rising floodwaters cut off access to parts of the area.

The flooding follows the controlled spillage of excess water from the Weija Dam by Ghana Water Ltd after water levels rose above the dam’s maximum operating level of 48 feet.

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In a statement, the management of Ghana Water Ltd said all spill gates of the dam had been opened to release excess water in a controlled manner to protect the structural integrity and safety of the facility.

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The water level in the dam has currently risen above the maximum operating level of 48 feet. Consequently, all spill gates of the dam are being opened to allow for the controlled spillage of excess water in order to safeguard the structural integrity and safety of the dam, the statement noted

According to the Ghana Water Ltd, controlled spilling is a routine safety measure undertaken during the rainy season whenever water levels exceed 45 feet to reduce pressure on the dam and avert any potential disaster.

Ghana Water Ltd further disclosed that forecasts from the Ghana Meteorological Agency indicate more torrential rains upstream, which could increase inflows into the dam, forcing the continuation of the spilling exercise until water levels recede to a safe operating level.

The company warned that the process could continue for months depending on rainfall patterns and the volume of inflows into the dam.

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In light of the situation, residents living downstream of the river course have been strongly advised to evacuate vulnerable areas immediately to avoid loss of life and property.

Management wishes to advise all persons living along the course of the river downstream of the dam to evacuate from vulnerable areas immediately to forestall any eventuality and ensure the safety of lives and property, the statement added.

“To be frank with you, they have banned noise making, so I cannot go round with the megaphone to give the announcement”



— Assembly Member for New Weija East Electoral Area addresses claims from residents that they were not informed ahead of the dam opening, asserting that no… pic.twitter.com/sUBFlPUmy9 — SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) May 28, 2026

Meanwhile, Ghana Water Ltd said it had been informed by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and various district assemblies that measures are underway to remove structures and obstructions that impede the free flow of water into the sea.

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The company urged authorities to expedite the process to help minimise the impact of flooding and protect affected communities.

As floodwaters continue to rise in some areas, affected residents remain anxious, with many scrambling to salvage possessions while awaiting further intervention from emergency response agencies.