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Oboy Salinko announces fresh parliamentary ambition on NPP ticket

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 06:33 - 27 May 2026
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Salinko
Kumawood actor Oboy Salinko says he is preparing to return to politics with plans to contest for Parliament on the NPP ticket.
Popular Kumawood actor Oboy Salinko has revealed plans to contest for a parliamentary seat once again, this time under the banner of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
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  • Kumawood actor Oboy Salinko says he plans to contest for a parliamentary seat again, this time under the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

  • The actor stated that he now has enough personal resources to focus on public service and development in his constituency.

  • Salinko criticised some MPs for allegedly mismanaging public funds while communities continue to struggle with poor infrastructure and basic amenities.

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The comic actor, whose real name is Abraham Kofi Davis, made the announcement during an appearance on Fakye TV’s Fakye Showbiz programme on 23 May 2026.

According to Salinko, he now feels financially stable enough to dedicate his time and resources to public service and development within his constituency.

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During the interview, the actor criticised some politicians for allegedly neglecting their communities while mismanaging public resources.

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He stated;

When you speak the truth, they say you are being disrespectful. Meanwhile, public funds are being embezzled while communities still lack basic amenities. We have to step in and make things right,
Salinko
Salinko

Salinko added that his motivation for entering politics is driven by a desire to help improve the lives of ordinary people.

He said;

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God has blessed me, so if I contest and people decide not to vote for me, that is fine. I simply want to help my people. Very soon, people could be calling me their MP, whether in Atwima Kwanwoma or Old Tafo

This will not be his first attempt at parliamentary politics.

In the 2016 general elections, Salinko contested the Atwima Kwanwoma parliamentary seat on the ticket of the Progressive People's Party (PPP).

Reflecting on that experience, he described it as a learning process that proved he had political potential.

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He disclosed;

The first time I contested, I secured about 1,800 votes, and that showed me I had what it takes. It taught me that politics is about numbers. I even received calls from both the NPP and the NDC

The actor further explained that he no longer intends to contest as an independent candidate, insisting that he wants to test his political strength within one of Ghana’s major political parties.

He said;

I will not run as an independent candidate. I want to contest on the ticket of one of the major parties, and I am strongly leaning towards the NPP

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Salinko also revealed that a dream involving party delegates encouraged him to seriously consider another political bid.

He claimed;

I had a dream where delegates from one of Ghana’s biggest political parties, especially one with strong support in the Ashanti Region, encouraged me to contest and assured me of their support
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He added that although he has bigger political ambitions for the future, his immediate focus is to secure a parliamentary seat first.

Currently, Vincent Ekow Assafuah serves as the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, while Kofi Amankwa-Manu represents Atwima Kwanwoma.

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