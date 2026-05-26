Sarkodie pleads with event organisers to stop scheduling his performances at 4am

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has appealed to event organisers outside Accra to schedule his performances earlier, explaining that performing deep into the night affects both his energy levels and stage delivery.

Sarkodie has appealed to event organisers outside Accra to schedule his performances earlier in the night.

The rapper said his energy levels drop significantly after 1am, affecting the quality of his stage performance.

He described performing around 4am as physically exhausting and “not normal for the human body.”

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In a message shared on Facebook, the rapper acknowledged the vibrant nightlife culture in many towns across the country but admitted that performing at dawn has become physically exhausting for him.

He wrote;

To my people in most towns outside Accra, I understand that many of you enjoy partying until morning. But as a performer, my energy is usually at its highest only until about 1am at most.

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Sarkodie explained that once performances stretch beyond those hours, his body naturally begins to slow down, making it difficult to deliver the same level of energy audiences expect from him on stage.

He stated;

Sarkodie

Any time after that, my body starts shutting down, which is completely natural. So I would really appreciate it if organisers could have me perform much earlier so fans can get the best out of me

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The rapper further stressed that performing around 4am places significant strain on artistes and should not be considered normal.

He added;

I get extremely tired performing around 4am. That is not normal for the human body,

His comments have since sparked conversations online, with some fans agreeing that artistes should be scheduled earlier, while others pointed to Ghana’s long-standing nightlife and concert culture, where headline acts often perform in the early hours of the morning.

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