Asante Kotoko investigate alleged bribery attempt before GPL match

Asante Kotoko has opened an investigation into alleged attempted bribery involving players.

Defender Patrick Asiedu reportedly informed management about the incident.

Kotoko lost 2-1 to Swedru All Blacks in their final league match.

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Asante Kotoko has launched an official investigation into allegations of attempted bribery involving some players ahead of their final 2025/26 Ghana Premier League clash against Swedru All Blacks at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Reports before the game claimed that an unnamed official allegedly attempted to influence certain members of the playing squad. However, defender Patrick Asiedu reportedly alerted the club’s management, prompting immediate action.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, Kotoko confirmed that the club’s board and management met with players and the technical team on May 25 to discuss concerns surrounding the team’s disappointing performances during the 2025/26 campaign.

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The meeting also addressed the alleged bribery incident, which is believed to have surfaced ahead of the club’s final league fixture.

Kotoko stated that a full investigation has now been launched to establish the facts and ensure accountability for anyone found guilty.

The club praised Patrick Asiedu for his professionalism and integrity, noting that he followed the proper procedures by reporting the matter through the appropriate channels.

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“Asante Kotoko treats issues of this nature with the utmost seriousness,” the statement said, adding that any individual found culpable would face disciplinary action after investigations are concluded.

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Management further reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining professionalism, discipline, and integrity within the club despite a difficult season.

On the field, however, Kotoko ended their campaign with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Swedru All Blacks.

Asante Kotoko club statement