Carlos Queiroz names Baba Rahman, Nuamah in 28-man Black Stars squad for Wales friendly

Carlos Queiroz has announced a 28-man squad for Ghana’s training camp and upcoming international friendly against the Wales national football team in Cardiff as preparations intensify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The squad features five goalkeepers, nine defenders, seven midfielders, and seven attackers. The Black Stars officially opened camp on Monday, May 25, 2026, and held their first training session at Dragon Park in Cardiff ahead of the friendly scheduled for Tuesday, June 2, 2026.

One of the major highlights in the squad is the return of defender Baba Abdul Rahman, who earns his first call-up since September 2023 after enjoying an impressive campaign with PAOK. The former Chelsea FC left-back has registered three goals and three assists in 35 appearances across all competitions this season.

Winger Ernest Nuamah also makes a long-awaited return after nearly a year on the sidelines. The Olympique Lyonnais star is back to full fitness following recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury that kept him out for more than 12 months.

Several other players are also returning to the national team after injury setbacks, including Abdul Mumin of Rayo Vallecano, Augustine Boakye from AS Saint-Étienne, and defender Alidu Seidu of Stade Rennais FC.

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Youngster Paul Reverson has also been handed an opportunity in the squad. The 20-year-old talent from AFC Ajax has been invited for further assessment after impressing with the club’s youth setup in the Netherlands.

The Black Stars will use the Wales clash as part of preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

Ghana are set to begin their Group L campaign against the Panama national football team in Toronto before facing the England national football team in Boston and the Croatia national football team in Philadelphia.

Full Squad