Senegalese fans jailed after AFCON final chaos return home after 3 months

Senegalese football supporters jailed after violence during the 2025 AFCON final in Morocco have returned home after receiving a royal pardon from King Mohammed VI.

Senegalese football fans jailed after violence during the 2025 AFCON final in Morocco have returned home following a royal pardon from King Mohammed VI.

The supporters were arrested after chaotic scenes erupted during the final in Rabat, including attempted pitch invasions and protests over a late penalty decision.

Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye thanked Moroccan authorities for the release as CAF continues discussions on stadium security and fan violence.

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A group of Senegalese football supporters jailed in Morocco following crowd violence during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final have returned home after receiving a royal pardon from Moroccan King Mohammed VI.

The fans arrived in Dakar this week after being released from prison months after chaotic scenes marred the AFCON final between Senegal and Morocco in Rabat earlier this year.

The violence erupted during the closing stages of the tournament final in January after a controversial late penalty was awarded to Morocco, triggering protests from Senegalese players and supporters.

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Reports indicated that some fans attempted to invade the pitch while security forces intervened to restore order inside the stadium.

Following the disturbances, Moroccan authorities arrested several Senegalese supporters. In February, Moroccan courts sentenced 18 fans to prison terms ranging from a few months to one year on charges including violence, vandalism and damage to sporting facilities.

Some supporters who received shorter sentences were released earlier in April after completing their jail terms.

The latest group was freed under a royal pardon granted by King Mohammed VI.

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The AFCON final itself had already generated intense debate across African football due to controversial officiating decisions and crowd disturbances.

Senegalese players briefly left the pitch in protest after the late penalty decision before eventually returning to complete the match. Senegal later went on to secure victory.