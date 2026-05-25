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Real Madrid players left out of Spain's squad for the first time in world cup history

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:29 - 25 May 2026
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Spain’s 2026 World Cup squad has been announced without any Real Madrid players for the first time in history, with Barcelona stars dominating the selection ahead of the tournament.
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  • Spain have named their 2026 World Cup squad without a single Real Madrid player for the first time in tournament history.

  • The squad is dominated by Barcelona and Premier League-based players, reflecting a shift in selection priorities.

  • The decision marks a historic moment in Spanish football, sparking debate over Real Madrid’s declining national team influence.

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Spain have named their 26-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and for the first time in the tournament’s history, no player from Real Madrid has been included in the national team selection.

READ ALSO: Lionel Messi suffers injury scare 3 weeks before World Cup

Head coach Luis de la Fuente confirmed the final squad on May 25, leaving out all players from the Spanish giants. 

According to reports, Spain’s squad includes 8 Barcelona players, with key names such as Lamine Yamal, Pedri, Gavi and Dani Olmo forming the core of the team.

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Spain’s decision means traditional Real Madrid representatives such as Dani Carvajal and others who were in contention were not included in the final selection, marking the first time ever that the club has no representation in Spain’s World Cup squad.

Spain, however, still head into the tournament as one of the favourites following their strong recent performances on the international stage, including their European Championship triumph 2 years ago and a squad likely considered one of the most technically balanced in the competition.

READ ALSO: Asante Kotoko promise major changes after disappointing 8th-place finish

The omission also comes at a time when Real Madrid’s influence on international football appears to be evolving.

Spain World Cup Squad
Spain World Cup Squad
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While the club remains one of the most successful in football history, producing multiple Ballon d’Or winners and Champions League champions, their absence in Spain’s World Cup squad highlights a rare moment of transition.

READ ALSO: 2025/26 EPL season ends: Fernandes breaks assist record, Semenyo scores, Arsenal lift trophy

Real Madrid this season went through a rough patch, ending the season without a trophy. Images and videos were also circulated on social media about dressing room tensions.

Historically, Real Madrid players have always been part of Spain’s World Cup squads, making this 2026 omission a statistical first since the modern World Cup era began in 1930.

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