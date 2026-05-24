2025/26 EPL season ends: Fernandes breaks assist record, Semenyo scores, Arsenal lift trophy

Bruno Fernandes broke the Premier League single-season assist record with 21 assists as Manchester United defeated Brighton 3-0 on the final day of the season.

Bruno Fernandes broke the Premier League single-season assist record with his 21st assist in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Brighton.

The Manchester United captain surpassed the previous record of 20 assists held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

United completed a dominant final-day performance, securing a comfortable victory and European qualification.

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The 2025/26 Premier League season ended in dramatic fashion on Sunday, May 24, with Arsenal sealing the title, a fierce relegation battle decided on the final whistle, and several clubs securing European football in a tense final matchday.

Arsenal were officially crowned champions after a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace finishing the season 7 points clear of Manchester City. Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke secured the win as Mikel Arteta’s side completed a historic title triumph, their first league crown in 22 years.

For the first time in 22 years, @Arsenal lift the Premier League trophy. 🏆🔴 💥 pic.twitter.com/9WmZWEK7SG — Premier League (@premierleague) May 24, 2026

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Bruno Fernandes made Premier League history in Manchester United’s 3-0 final-day win over Brighton by breaking the single-season assists record.

The United captain delivered his 21st assist of the campaign when his corner was headed home by Patrick Dorgu in the 32nd minute, surpassing the previous record of 20 jointly held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne. F

Fernandes also scored later in the match as United controlled proceedings from start to finish in a comfortable away victory that secured a strong end to their season and confirmed European qualification.

Manchester City ended runners-up after a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, with Antoine Semenyo hitting his 17th Premier League goal of the season but not enough to secure a win for his team.

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At the other end of the table, the relegation battle provided the day’s most dramatic twist. Tottenham Hotspur survived by the narrowest of margins after a 1-0 win over Everton, a result that condemned West Ham United to the Championship despite their own 3-0 victory over Leeds United.

João Palhinha with a 𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐄 goal for Spurs 😲⚽



As it stands, Tottenham will stay in the Premier League this season 🤝



📺 Stream #TOTEVE on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc@Discovery_SA pic.twitter.com/jd5UI726E8 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 24, 2026

Spurs finished just above the drop zone, sending West Ham down after a long Premier League stay.

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Elsewhere, Sunderland pulled off one of the biggest shocks of the day by beating Chelsea 2-1 to secure a Europa League spot, while Brighton’s European hopes were secured despite a heavy 3-0 defeat to Manchester United.

Liverpool confirmed a European qualification place after a mixed season, while Brentford and Bournemouth also featured in key mid-table and European qualification calculations as the final standings were settled.

Always part of our history 👏❤️ pic.twitter.com/L2B9O4khNU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 24, 2026

Final Day Scorelines