Advertisement

2025/26 EPL season ends: Fernandes breaks assist record, Semenyo scores, Arsenal lift trophy

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 19:34 - 24 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Bruno Fernandes broke the Premier League single-season assist record with 21 assists as Manchester United defeated Brighton 3-0 on the final day of the season.
Advertisement

  • Bruno Fernandes broke the Premier League single-season assist record with his 21st assist in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Brighton.

  • The Manchester United captain surpassed the previous record of 20 assists held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne.

  • United completed a dominant final-day performance, securing a comfortable victory and European qualification.

Advertisement

The 2025/26 Premier League season ended in dramatic fashion on Sunday, May 24, with Arsenal sealing the title, a fierce relegation battle decided on the final whistle, and several clubs securing European football in a tense final matchday.

READ ALSO: Nervous Spurs survive, West Ham relegated as 2025/26 EPL ends

Arsenal were officially crowned champions after a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace finishing the season 7 points clear of Manchester City. Goals from Gabriel Jesus and Noni Madueke secured the win as Mikel Arteta’s side completed a historic title triumph, their first league crown in 22 years.

Advertisement

Bruno Fernandes made Premier League history in Manchester United’s 3-0 final-day win over Brighton by breaking the single-season assists record.

The United captain delivered his 21st assist of the campaign when his corner was headed home by Patrick Dorgu in the 32nd minute, surpassing the previous record of 20 jointly held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne. F

Fernandes also scored later in the match as United controlled proceedings from start to finish in a comfortable away victory that secured a strong end to their season and confirmed European qualification. 

Manchester City ended runners-up after a 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, with Antoine Semenyo hitting his 17th Premier League goal of the season but not enough to secure a win for his team. 

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Lionel Messi becomes 2nd active player and the 1st without a Saudi contract to reach billionaire status

At the other end of the table, the relegation battle provided the day’s most dramatic twist. Tottenham Hotspur survived by the narrowest of margins after a 1-0 win over Everton, a result that condemned West Ham United to the Championship despite their own 3-0 victory over Leeds United.

Spurs finished just above the drop zone, sending West Ham down after a long Premier League stay.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Sunderland pulled off one of the biggest shocks of the day by beating Chelsea 2-1 to secure a Europa League spot, while Brighton’s European hopes were secured despite a heavy 3-0 defeat to Manchester United.

READ ALSO: 2026 FIFA World Cup ball must be charged before matches - Everything you need to know

Liverpool confirmed a European qualification place after a mixed season, while Brentford and Bournemouth also featured in key mid-table and European qualification calculations as the final standings were settled.

Final Day Scorelines

  • Crystal Palace 1-2 Arsenal

  • Tottenham 1-0 Everton

  • West Ham 3-0 Leeds United

  • Manchester United 3-0 Brighton

  • Aston Villa 2-1 Manchester City

  • Sunderland 2-1 Chelsea

  • Fulham 1-1 Bournemouth

  • Brentford 1-1 Liverpool

  • Fulham 0-2 Newcastle

  • Burnley 1-1 Wolves

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Late Beverly Afaglo family announces one-week observation on May 30th in Tema
Entertainment
24.05.2026
Late Beverly Afaglo family announces one-week observation on May 30th in Tema
2025/26 EPL season ends: Fernandes breaks assist record, Semenyo scores, Arsenal lift trophy
Sports
24.05.2026
2025/26 EPL season ends: Fernandes breaks assist record, Semenyo scores, Arsenal lift trophy
President Mahama appoints Mubarak Muntaka as Acting National Security Minister - abcnewsgh Pray for us, the system has made us so' – Armed robbers tell Kumasi-bound passengers - MyJoyOnline
News
24.05.2026
Interior Ministry reveals intention to deploy disguised armoured buses to tackle highway robbery
Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo died after 2-year battle with cancer – Manager
Entertainment
24.05.2026
Ghanaian actress Beverly Afaglo died after 2-year battle with cancer – Manager
Ghana, France to launch new slavery research commission to adress colonial past
News
24.05.2026
Ghana, France to launch new slavery research commission to adress colonial past
Nervous Spurs survive, West Ham relegated as 2025/26 EPL ends
Sports
24.05.2026
Nervous Spurs survive, West Ham relegated as 2025/26 EPL ends