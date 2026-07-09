Top 10 best cities in the World in 2026 - See the latest global rankings
London has been ranked the world's best city for the eleventh consecutive year in the 2026 Resonance Consultancy rankings.
New York, Paris, Tokyo and Madrid complete the top five best cities globally.
The rankings assess cities based on Livability, Lovability and Prosperity using performance data and global perception surveys.
The annual report evaluates major cities using hard performance data alongside global perception surveys conducted in partnership with Ipsos.
Metropolitan areas with populations exceeding one million are assessed across 46 indicators grouped under three pillars: Livability, Lovability and Prosperity.
The rankings measure how effectively cities attract residents, visitors, businesses and investment while adapting to changing economic, environmental and technological realities.
Here are the world's ten highest-ranked cities for 2026.
1. London, United Kingdom
London remains the global leader thanks to its exceptional performance across all three pillars. The city ranks first for Prosperity, supported by its status as one of the world's leading financial centres, while also performing strongly for Livability and Lovability.
Tourism continues to thrive, with international visitor spending reaching record levels. London's global connectivity through Heathrow and Gatwick airports, combined with continued investment in transport, housing and commercial development, has reinforced its position as one of the world's most influential cities.
2. New York, United States
New York rises to second place, driven by its economic strength, cultural influence and global appeal. The city welcomed almost 65 million visitors in 2024, while continued investment in transport infrastructure, housing and airport redevelopment has strengthened its long-term competitiveness.
Its world-renowned museums, theatres, financial institutions and business headquarters continue to attract talent and investment from across the globe.
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3. Paris, France
Paris ranks third after placing first globally in both Livability and Lovability. The French capital continues to transform its urban environment through expanded cycling infrastructure, pedestrian-friendly streets and major transport upgrades.
Its rich cultural heritage, world-famous landmarks, thriving tourism industry and growing investment in technology and innovation keep Paris among the world's most desirable cities.
4. Tokyo, Japan
Tokyo secures fourth place, standing out for its exceptional dining, cultural attractions and urban efficiency. The city ranks first worldwide for restaurants and museums, reflecting its unique blend of tradition and modernity.
Continued investment in transport infrastructure, hospitality and sustainable urban development has helped Tokyo maintain its position among the world's leading cities.
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5. Madrid, Spain
Madrid rounds out the top five, benefiting from ambitious urban regeneration projects, expanding green spaces and strong cultural attractions.
Major developments, including Madrid Nuevo Norte and the Bosque Metropolitano initiative, are reshaping the Spanish capital while preserving its historic character. Improved transport links and a growing hospitality sector further enhance its global appeal.
6. Singapore
Singapore ranks sixth and continues to set global standards for quality of life. The city-state leads the world in the Standard of Living category and performs strongly across economic and business indicators.
Its efficient transport system, extensive green spaces, world-class airport and thriving technology sector have helped cement its reputation as one of Asia's premier business and lifestyle destinations.
7. Rome, Italy
Rome places seventh, combining its rich historical heritage with continued investment in infrastructure and tourism.
The 2025 Jubilee celebrations accelerated improvements to transport, public spaces and cultural sites, while luxury hotels and upgraded visitor facilities have strengthened Rome's position as one of Europe's leading tourism destinations.
8. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Dubai ranks eighth, supported by its outstanding Prosperity performance and continued economic expansion.
The city continues to attract significant foreign investment, particularly in finance, technology and real estate. Major airport expansion projects and ongoing urban development reinforce Dubai's role as one of the world's fastest-growing business hubs.
9. Berlin, Germany
Berlin takes ninth place, reflecting its balance of innovation, sustainability and culture.
The German capital continues to invest heavily in research, technology and creative industries while expanding cycling infrastructure and redeveloping former industrial areas into modern residential and business districts.
Its vibrant arts scene and growing technology ecosystem continue to attract entrepreneurs and skilled professionals.
10. Barcelona, Spain
Barcelona completes the top ten, combining Mediterranean lifestyle with innovation and sustainable urban planning.
The city's famous superblock programme has transformed neighbourhoods by prioritising pedestrians and cyclists, while continued investment in technology, biotechnology and digital industries has strengthened its economic outlook.
Barcelona also continues to benefit from its architectural heritage, thriving tourism industry and strong international reputation.
A Changing Urban Landscape
The 2026 rankings highlight how the world's leading cities continue to evolve through strategic investment, sustainable development and innovation.
While historic centres such as London, Paris and Rome continue to dominate through culture and global influence, cities such as Singapore and Dubai demonstrate how long-term planning, technology and infrastructure investment can rapidly enhance global competitiveness.
According to Resonance Consultancy, the world's most successful cities are increasingly those that combine economic opportunity with a high quality of life, strong connectivity and an environment that attracts both people and investment.
Rank
City
Country
Livability
Lovability
Prosperity
Population
1
London
United Kingdom
3
2
1
12,451,000
2
New York
United States
2
3
2
19,940,000
3
Paris
France
1
1
4
13,171,000
4
Tokyo
Japan
4
4
3
36,635,000
5
Madrid
Spain
7
6
10
6,983,000
6
Singapore
Singapore
9
12
5
6,038,000
7
Rome
Italy
5
5
34
4,306,000
8
Dubai
United Arab Emirates
17
9
6
6,000,000
9
Berlin
Germany
10
10
7
5,106,000
10
Barcelona
Spain
6
7
23
5,094,000
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