10 affordable smartphones to buy in Ghana for under GH₵ 3,000, see full list

10 affordable smartphones to buy in Ghana for under GH₵ 3,000, see full list

10 affordable smartphones to buy in Ghana for under GH₵ 3,000, see full list

Buying a good smartphone no longer requires spending thousands of cedis. Thanks to growing competition among brands such as Infinix, Tecno, Samsung, Xiaomi and Itel, Ghanaian consumers can now find feature-packed devices at budget-friendly prices.

The Infinix Smart 10 is the cheapest option on the list, starting from GHC 828, while the Infinix Note 40 offers the most premium features under GHC 3,000.

Samsung, Tecno, Infinix, Xiaomi and Itel all have quality smartphones available for budget-conscious buyers in Ghana.

Buyers should compare prices across retailers, as smartphone prices can vary depending on promotions and exchange rate fluctuations.

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Whether you need a phone for social media, photography, gaming, work, or everyday communication, there are several reliable options available for less than GH₵ 3,000.

ALSO READ: 5 dangerous reasons why you should never keep your phone in your pocket

Here are 10 of the best affordable smartphones currently on the Ghanaian market.

How to hold your smartphone [freepik]

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1. Itel A70

Price: From GH₵ 1,128

The Itel A70 is one of the most affordable smartphones available in Ghana. It offers a clean Android experience, dependable battery life, and solid durability, making it an excellent choice for first-time smartphone users and those seeking a basic everyday device.

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2. Infinix Smart 10

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Price: From GH₵ 828

Starting at just GH₵ 828, the Infinix Smart 10 is one of the cheapest smartphones currently available. Its compact design and reliable performance make it ideal for calls, messaging, web browsing and social media use.

3. Tecno Spark 30

Price: From GH₵ 1,700

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The Tecno Spark 30 delivers impressive value for money. It features a 64MP rear camera, a 5000mAh battery, a MediaTek Helio G91 processor and a smooth 90Hz display, making it one of the strongest budget options available.

4. Infinix Hot 50

Price: From GH₵ 1,404

With its large 6.7-inch display, 5000mAh battery and 48MP camera, the Infinix Hot 50 offers a balanced combination of performance and affordability for everyday users.

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5. Tecno Spark 40C

Price: From GH₵ 1,581

Running Android 15 out of the box, the Tecno Spark 40C features a 120Hz display and a MediaTek Helio G81 chipset. It stands out as one of the best value-for-money smartphones in its price range.

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6. Infinix Hot 50i

Price: From GH₵ 1,700

The Infinix Hot 50i combines a Helio G81 processor, a 48MP camera and a 5000mAh battery. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant provides ample space and performance for most users.

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7. Xiaomi Redmi 15C 4G

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Price: From GH₵ 1,788

Xiaomi's Redmi 15C 4G is currently one of the brand's most affordable devices in Ghana. Known for reliability and good software optimisation, it is a strong all-round option for budget-conscious buyers.

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8. Samsung Galaxy A16

Price: From GH₵ 1,886 to GH₵ 2,792

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The Samsung Galaxy A16 offers premium features at an affordable price. It comes with a Super AMOLED 90Hz display, triple rear cameras and Samsung's long-term software support, making it one of the best budget Samsung phones available.

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9. Tecno Spark 40

Price: From GH₵ 1,970

Released in 2025, the Tecno Spark 40 features Android 15, a Helio G81 chipset, a 50MP rear camera, a 5200mAh battery and 45W fast charging. It is well suited for users who want modern features without stretching their budget.

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10. Infinix Note 40

Price: From GH₵ 2,637

The Infinix Note 40 offers some of the most premium specifications available under GH₵ 3,000. It features a 120Hz AMOLED display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 32MP selfie camera and 45W fast charging. At its lower retail prices, it delivers flagship-style features at a mid-range cost.

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Before You Buy

Your pocket might not be the best place to store your phone. (Getty Images) (ipuwadol via Getty Images)

Smartphone prices can vary depending on the retailer, promotions and fluctuations in the cedi-dollar exchange rate.

Before making a purchase, it is advisable to compare prices from authorised retailers and official brand stores.

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