10 things you should never post about yourself online
Avoid sharing sensitive information such as your home address, phone number, financial details and official documents online.
Posting real-time locations, travel plans and personal family information can expose you to security and privacy risks.
Using strong privacy settings and thinking before you post can help protect your identity, reputation and personal safety.
The internet has made it easier than ever to share our lives with friends, family and even strangers. From holiday photos to career milestones, social media allows us to connect and express ourselves. However, oversharing personal information can expose you to identity theft, scams, stalking and other security risks.
Before hitting the "post" button, think carefully about whether the information could be used against you. Here are 10 things you should avoid sharing online.
1. Your home address
Posting your exact home address or showing details that reveal where you live can put your safety at risk. It may attract burglars, stalkers or fraudsters who now know your location.
2. Your phone number
Avoid posting your personal phone number on public platforms. Scammers can use it for phishing attempts, spam calls or SIM-swap fraud.
3. Copies of official documents
Never upload clear photos of your passport, driver's licence, voter ID, national ID card or birth certificate. These documents contain sensitive information that criminals can use to steal your identity.
4. Financial information
Keep your bank account details, mobile money information, debit or credit card numbers and screenshots of financial transactions private. Even small details can be exploited by cybercriminals.
5. Your passwords and security answers
It may sound obvious, but some people accidentally reveal clues to their passwords through quizzes or social media trends. Avoid sharing your favourite pet's name, mother's maiden name or other answers commonly used for security questions.
6. Your real-time location
Think twice before posting your location while you're still there. Sharing live updates from your holiday or a night out lets strangers know you are away from home, making your property more vulnerable.
7. Travel plans before you leave
Announcing that you'll be away for days or weeks gives potential criminals valuable information. It's often safer to share your holiday photos after you return home.
8. Personal family information
Be cautious about posting information about your children, elderly relatives or family routines. Details such as school names, daily schedules or medical conditions can compromise their privacy and safety.
9. Sensitive work information
Avoid posting confidential workplace information, internal documents, customer details or unpublished projects. Doing so could violate company policies and damage your professional reputation.
10. Every detail of your personal life
Not every disagreement, relationship issue or emotional moment belongs on social media. Oversharing can affect your reputation, future job opportunities and personal relationships long after the post is made.
How to stay safe online
Protecting your privacy doesn't mean staying offline. Instead, develop smart online habits:
Review your privacy settings regularly.
Think before you post.
Accept friend or follower requests only from people you know.
Enable two-factor authentication on important accounts.
Remember that deleting a post does not guarantee it disappears from the internet.
Conclusion
Social media can be a great tool for communication, networking and entertainment, but once something is posted online, it can be difficult or even impossibleto take back.
Being selective about what you share helps protect your identity, finances, career and personal safety.
Before posting, ask yourself one simple question: Would I be comfortable if this information became public forever? If the answer is no, it's best to keep it offline.
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