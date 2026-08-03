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GoldBod rejects false claims it lost GH¢200m to Sammy Gyamfi’s alleged bodyguard, explains what really happened

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 16:56 - 03 August 2026
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Chief Executive Officer GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi
GoldBod has dismissed viral claims that it lost GH¢200 million to Dominic Bonsu Ventures, describing the allegations as false and misleading. The regulator says no money was advanced to the company and explains the real reason behind the firm's licence suspension and the proprietor's arrest.
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  • GoldBod has denied viral claims that it lost GH¢200 million to Dominic Bonsu Ventures, describing the social media publication as false, malicious and misleading.

  • The regulator says Dominic Bonsu was never a bodyguard to CEO Sammy Gyamfi and insists it did not advance or lose any money to him or his company.

  • GoldBod says Dominic Bonsu Ventures' licence was suspended over suspected breaches of trading rules, with the proprietor arrested and remanded by the High Court as legal proceedings continue.

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The Ghana Gold Board has rejected claims circulating on social media that the proprietor of Dominic Bonsu Ventures absconded with GH¢200 million belonging to GoldBod. GoldBod also denied claims that Dominic Bonsu previously worked as a bodyguard or personal security officer for its Chief Executive Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.

READ ALSO: High Court freezes 5 bank accounts and 4 properties of Miracles Aboagye amid EOCO's GH¢55 million probe

Dominic Bonsu Ventures
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“The GoldBod has not lost and/or advanced GHC200 million, or any amount of money, to Mr. Dominic Bonsu or Dominic Bonsu Ventures”, it said.

The statement added:

Mr. Dominic Bonsu has never, at any point, served as a bodyguard or personal security officer to the Chief Executive Officer of the GoldBod, Mr. Sammy Gyamfi.

READ ALSO: IES urges gov’t to intervene as rising fuel prices deepen financial hardship for Ghanaians

What transpired with Dominic Bonsu Ventures?

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According to GoldBod, the actual issue involves the suspension of Dominic Bonsu Ventures’ gold trading licence over suspected breaches of the terms attached to the licence and the regulator’s trading directives. 

The suspension took effect in July 2026 and barred the company from purchasing, selling, aggregating, transporting or undertaking other gold-related transactions until further notice.

GoldBod said Dominic Bonsu was later arrested and remanded into lawful custody by the High Court in Accra.

Following investigations and enforcement action, Mr. Dominic Bonsu was arrested and remanded into lawful custody by the High Court, Accra, where he remains subject to ongoing legal proceedings.

READ ALSO: Motorists to enjoy GH¢2 per litre diesel price cut as Mahama announces temporary relief

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GoldBod said the company was suspected of violating the conditions of its licence, the GoldBod Trading Directives and provisions of the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140).

GoldBod warns against misinformation

“The GoldBod is deeply concerned by the deliberate publication of falsehoods designed to distort an ongoing enforcement action, misinform the public and undermine confidence in its operations,” it expressed.

The Board urged the public to rely on information released through its official channels and called on journalists, bloggers and social media users to verify claims before publishing them. It added that it remained committed to enforcing Ghana’s gold trading laws fairly, professionally and without fear or favour.

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