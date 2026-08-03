2026 BECE results: 7 steps to challenge your results through WAEC's remarking process

Candidates who are unhappy with their 2026 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results have been given the opportunity to request a review of their examination scripts, the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced.

WAEC says candidates dissatisfied with their 2026 BECE results can apply for their scripts to be remarked, but requests must be submitted through their schools.

Candidates must pay a remarking fee, and WAEC warns that while grades can improve after a review, they can also be reduced following reassessment.

The Council also revealed that 3,601 candidates were absent from the 2026 BECE and confirmed sanctions against candidates found guilty of examination malpractice.

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The Council explained that the remarking process allows candidates who believe their results do not reflect their performance to seek a fresh assessment. However, applications must follow the official procedure and cannot be submitted directly to WAEC by candidates or their parents.

Speaking on Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Monday, 3 August 2026, WAEC Head of Public Affairs John Kapi outlined the steps candidates must take to request a review.

Here are seven important things candidates should know about the BECE 2026 remarking process:

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1. Candidates can request a review of their results

Candidates who are dissatisfied with their BECE results have the right to apply for their scripts to be remarked.

John Kapi said;

Anybody who is not satisfied with their results has the opportunity to seek or ask for remarking,

He explained that the process is designed to give candidates confidence that their scripts have been properly assessed.

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2. Requests must go through schools

WAEC stated that candidates cannot submit remarking requests directly to the Council.

Instead, the candidate must contact their school, which will forward the request through the district examinations officer before it is submitted to WAEC for processing.

3. WAEC will conduct a fresh assessment of scripts

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Once a request is received, WAEC retrieves the candidate’s examination scripts and arranges for the relevant chief examiner to review the papers.

Kapi explained;

The office would get officers to look for the scripts; they'll go through them, and invite the chief examiner to come and take a look at each of the subjects

4. Candidates must pay a remarking fee

Applicants are required to pay a fee to cover the additional work involved in reviewing their scripts.

According to Kapi, the payment supports the cost of engaging examiners for the reassessment process.

He said;

If somebody is asking for remarking, we are supposed to invite the chief examiner and then pay them extra to do the marking for it

The exact cost depends on the nature of the request.

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5. Grades can improve or reduce after remarking

WAEC noted that while some candidates have had their grades adjusted after remarking, such cases are uncommon.

Kapi said;

Yes, we've had to adjust the grades of some people who probably came and asked for remarking. But that's negligible, really

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He also cautioned that a review does not always lead to an improved result, as some candidates could receive lower marks after the reassessment.

“In fact, invariably, some of them have actually gone lower than expected

He added.

6. Candidates can inspect reviewed scripts

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To ensure transparency, WAEC allows candidates, parents or guardians to view the reviewed scripts after the remarking process.

This gives them the opportunity to understand how the final grade was determined and confirm whether the result reflects the candidate’s performance.

Kapi stated;

They will have the opportunity of taking a look at the script and convincing themselves that indeed that was the actual performance and that's the grade that the candidate deserved

Meanwhile, WAEC disclosed that 3,601 candidates who registered for the 2026 BECE were absent from the examination.

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The Council also confirmed that candidates found to have violated examination regulations were sanctioned following investigations into reported cases of examination malpractice.