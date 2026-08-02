Explained: US court extends time in Abu Trica's alleged romance scam case - what it means and what could happen next

A US federal court has declared Abu Trica's alleged $8 million romance scam case complex, granting more time for his lawyers to review extensive evidence. Here's what the ruling means, why the trial could be delayed, and what happens next.

A US federal court has declared Frederick Kumi's (Abu Trica) alleged $8 million romance scam case a complex case, giving his lawyers more time to review extensive evidence before trial.

The ruling does not determine guilt or innocence but allows the defence additional time to prepare, with a new case schedule set to be discussed at a pretrial conference on August 25, 2026.

Kumi, who has pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering charges, remains in US custody as prosecutors and defence lawyers prepare for the next stage of the case.

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A United States federal court has declared the criminal case against Ghanaian national Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, a complex case, allowing his lawyers more time to examine the large volume of evidence supplied by prosecutors.

Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica

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According to a document from news platform CDR, the order was granted by Judge John R. Adams of the US District Court for the Northern District of Ohio after Kumi’s defence team argued that the available preparation period was insufficient for a case involving extensive digital and financial records.

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The court will discuss a revised schedule at a pretrial conference set for August 25, 2026. A jury trial had previously been scheduled for September 8, but the complex-case designation means that the date could be changed when the parties return to court.

Why Kumi’s lawyers requested more time

In the motion, Kumi’s lawyers described the evidence being provided by the US government as “extensive and voluminous”.

They said the documents and other materials would require careful review to allow them to prepare an adequate defence. Because Kumi remains in the custody of the US Marshals Service, the lawyers also said the evidence must be organised in a way that allows him to meaningfully participate in his defence.

“The defendant faces a life-changing indictment. His assistance and decisions in his defense must be made in a thoughtful manner that protects his constitutional rights and respects the authority of this Honorable Court,” the motion said.

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The defence maintained that its request was not being made for the purpose of delay, but in the interests of justice.

According to the filing, Assistant US Attorney Brian McDonough did not oppose the request. Judge Adams subsequently granted the motion for the purpose of declaring the matter complex and said new dates would be considered at the August 25 pretrial conference.

What does declaring the case “complex” mean?

It does not mean the court has found Kumi guilty, nor does it strengthen the prosecution’s allegations.

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Simply, the designation recognises that the case contains so much evidence, involves multiple alleged participants or raises sufficiently complicated legal and factual issues that the normal time limits may not give the defence enough time to prepare.

The court can therefore allow additional preparation time without violating Kumi’s right to a speedy trial.

What are the allegations against Kumi?

US prosecutors accuse Kumi and alleged co-conspirators of participating in an international romance-fraud network that targeted mainly elderly Americans.

The indictment alleges that fake online identities were used to build relationships with victims before they were persuaded to transfer money under false pretences. Prosecutors say more than $8 million was obtained from victims and moved through a network of associates in the United States, Ghana and other locations.

The US Department of Justice says Kumi has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The charges carry potential prison terms of up to 20 years, but any sentence would depend on a conviction and the court’s application of federal sentencing rules.

Abu Trica’s arrest, extradition and not-guilty plea

Kumi was arrested in Ghana on December 11, 2025, following a joint operation involving Ghanaian security agencies. He was later extradited to the United States on July 9, 2026, to face the federal charges.

After arriving in the US, he appeared before Judge Adams and pleaded not guilty to both charges. His plea means prosecutors must prove every element of their case beyond a reasonable doubt before a jury can convict him.

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What happens next?