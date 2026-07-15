Abu Trica, also known as Frederick Kumi, remains under FBI scrutiny as extradition proceedings continue over an alleged $15 million international fraud case.

Abu Trica, also known as Frederick Kumi, remains under FBI scrutiny as extradition proceedings continue over an alleged $15 million international fraud case.

Everything to know about the FBI Legal Attaché office in Accra fighting romance scams and fraud

The United States government has established a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Legal Attaché Office in Accra to enhance cooperation with Ghanaian authorities in tackling cybercrime, romance fraud and other forms of transnational organised crime.

The United States has set up an FBI Legal Attaché (Legat) Office at its embassy in Accra to work with Ghanaian security agencies in investigating romance scams, cybercrime and other cross-border crimes.

The office came into the spotlight following the extradition of Frederick Kumi (Abu Trica), who is accused of participating in an alleged $8 million romance fraud scheme targeting more than 80 elderly Americans.

The FBI office has no independent arrest powers in Ghana but works with agencies including EOCO, the Ghana Police Service and the Cyber Security Authority to share intelligence, support investigations and facilitate extradition requests.

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The office's role has attracted renewed attention following the extradition of Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, who was handed over to US authorities to face allegations linked to an alleged $8 million romance scam targeting elderly Americans.

Kumi, a 31-year-old from Swedru in Ghana's Central Region, was extradited to the United States on 9 July 2026 after a lengthy legal process. US prosecutors accuse him of participating in a criminal network that allegedly defrauded more than 80 victims through an organised online fraud operation.

According to the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District, Ghanaian law enforcement agencies played a significant role in facilitating his arrest and eventual extradition, highlighting the growing collaboration between the two countries.

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What is the FBI Legal Attaché Office?

Commonly referred to within the FBI as a Legat, the Legal Attaché Office is based at the US Embassy in Accra. Although its agents are stationed in Ghana, they do not possess independent law enforcement or arrest powers.

Instead, the office serves as a liaison between US and Ghanaian authorities, coordinating investigations into cross-border crimes and supporting information sharing between the two countries.

The Legat works closely with key Ghanaian institutions, including the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service, and the Cyber Security Authority.

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Its responsibilities include facilitating requests from US investigators, assisting with the exchange of evidence, and supporting investigations into cybercrime, romance scams and other complex international offences.

Beyond criminal investigations, the office also collaborates with the US Department of Justice's Office of International Affairs on extradition matters and has supported specialised counter-terrorism training programmes for officers of Ghana's National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).