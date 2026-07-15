itel Launches POWER 80 in Ghana, Redefining Smartphone Durability and Power with 1729 GHS.

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itel has officially launched the new POWER 80 in Ghana. Built on the brand’s “No Case. Still Tough” philosophy, the device combines military-grade durability, leading water and dust resistance, AI-powered outdoor optimization, and a massive 7000mAh battery to meet users’ demands for long-lasting performance in challenging environments. Priced at GHS 1,729, the POWER 80 is available with Bynow Pay Later, allowing daily payments as low as GHS 13 via EasyBuy. Purchases made before June 30th also qualify for EasyBuy’s 3-month interest-free installment plan (with a GHS 500 down payment), 6 months of free 30GB monthly Telecel data, and an exclusive gift (while stocks last).

No Case. Still Tough

At the heart of the POWER 80 is a rugged design philosophy that prioritizes protection without compromising style. The smartphone features an advanced Cage Frame Shockproof Design capable of withstanding drops of up to two metres. Reinforced with a 360-degree protective structure, TPU-cushioned corners and raised bezels, the device is designed to absorb impact and minimize damage from accidental falls.

Unlike conventional smartphones that often require bulky protective cases, the POWER 80 is engineered to deliver all-round protection straight out of the box, making it ideal for users whose lifestyles demand a tougher device.

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Dual Military-Grade Protection

The POWER 80 raises the bar for durability with dual military-grade protection backed by MIL-STD-810H certification and SGS certification. These internationally recognized standards verify the phone's ability to withstand drops, impacts and demanding environmental conditions.

According to itel, the POWER 80 is among the first devices in its category to combine military-grade durability testing with SGS-certified triple protection against water, dust and accidental damage. This level of protection provides users with greater confidence that their device can endure the challenges of everyday life.

Trusted for Tough Conditions

itel Launches POWER 80 in Ghana, Redefining Smartphone Durability and Power with 1729 GHS.

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The itel Power 80 has also gained recognition through its collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, showcasing its durability and reliability for demanding everyday use. As part of this partnership, itel Ghana donated reflective safety vests to the Ghana Police Service to support officers in traffic control and enhance road safety. This initiative reflects itel Ghana's commitment to supporting communities while delivering durable technology that users can depend on.

IP68&IP69: Industry-Leading Water and Dust Protection

One of the most impressive features of the POWER 80 is its IP68 and IP69 certification, delivering protection typically associated with premium flagship smartphones.

The device is designed to withstand water immersion of up to two metres, high-temperature water exposure of up to 85°C and high-pressure water resistance of between 80 and 100 bar. A multi-layer sealing system, featuring waterproof gaskets and adhesive protection, helps prevent water and dust from penetrating critical internal components.

Whether users are caught in heavy rain, exposed to dusty conditions or working in demanding outdoor environments, the POWER 80 is built to continue performing when it matters most.

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itel Launches POWER 80 in Ghana, Redefining Smartphone Durability and Power with 1729 GHS.

7000mAh Massive Battery: Built for Long-Lasting Power

Power is central to the identity of the POWER 80. Equipped with a massive 7000mAh Long-Life Battery, the device is engineered for extended use and dependable performance throughout the day and beyond.

According to the product specifications, the battery delivers up to 67.8 days of standby time, 22.6 hours of video playback and 54.2 hours of call time, ensuring users can stay connected longer without constantly searching for a charger.

Supporting the large battery is 18W fast charging, enabling users to recharge quickly and return to their daily activities with minimal interruption.

Battery Self-Repair Technology Extends Lifespan

Beyond battery capacity, the POWER 80 introduces an innovative Battery Self-Repair Technology designed to improve long-term battery health.

The system automatically initiates a self-repair process after every 200 charging cycles, helping reduce battery degradation by up to 24 percent. This technology extends battery lifespan and ensures users continue to enjoy reliable performance over an extended period of ownership.

The inclusion of battery-health optimization demonstrates itel's focus not only on delivering power today but maintaining that performance over time.

From -40°C to 70°C: Designed for Extreme Temperatures

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The POWER 80 is built to perform in environments where ordinary smartphones may struggle. The device is designed to operate reliably in temperatures ranging from -40°C to 70°C, showcasing its ability to handle both freezing and high-heat conditions.

While most users may never encounter such extremes, the capability highlights the robustness of the device and reinforces its positioning as a smartphone built for demanding situations.

AI-Powered Adaptive Performance

Recognizing that many consumers rely on their smartphones outdoors, itel has equipped the POWER 80 with intelligent software designed to adapt to changing environments.

Its AI-Powered Adaptive Performance system automatically optimizes brightness, network performance, call quality and power consumption based on surrounding conditions. Features such as Outdoor Booster, Brightness Enhancement, Order-Obtaining Assistance and Hands-Free Call Enhancement work together to improve usability while users are travelling, working outdoors or navigating challenging weather conditions.

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The AI system ensures the smartphone remains responsive, visible and efficient, even in situations where traditional smartphones often struggle.

Powerful Performance and Storage

The POWER 80 combines its rugged credentials with practical everyday performance. The smartphone is equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, providing smooth multitasking and ample space for applications, photos, videos and files

The POWER 80 combines its rugged credentials with practical everyday performance.

Users can seamlessly switch between productivity apps, social media platforms and entertainment services while benefiting from sufficient storage for their digital lifestyles.

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Capture More with a 50MP Camera

Photography is another key part of the POWER 80 experience. The smartphone features a 50MP AI camera system designed to capture detailed images across a wide range of scenarios.

Whether documenting everyday moments, creating social content or preserving important memories, the camera is engineered to deliver sharp images supported by intelligent scene optimization and AI enhancements.

A New Standard for Tough Smartphones

With its combination of 2-metre drop resistance, MIL-STD-810H certification, SGS certification, IP68 and IP69 protection, 7000mAh battery, battery self-repair technology, AI-powered adaptive performance, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage and 50MP camera, the POWER 80 establishes itself as one of the most durable and power-focused smartphones available in its category.

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For consumers seeking a device that can survive the rigours of daily life while delivering exceptional battery endurance and intelligent performance, the POWER 80 represents a compelling new option in the Ghanaian smartphone market.

itel Power 80 is now available at GHS 1729. You can pay as low as GHS 13 daily with Bynow Pay Later via EasyBuy. Purchase before June 30th to enjoy EasyBuy’s 3-month interest-free installment plan with a GHS 500 down payment, plus 6 months of free 30GB monthly data from Telecel and an exclusive gift. For more details can visit: https://www.itel-life.com/ or to buy the itel Power 80, visit nearby itel Home, CompuGhana, Maxbuy, Franko Trading, or Capital Phones stores.

This launch reinforces itel’s commitment to making advanced technology accessible to more consumers, while pushing the boundaries of what users can expect from an affordable smartphone.

This launch reinforces itel's commitment to making advanced technology accessible to more consumers, while pushing the boundaries of what users can expect from an affordable smartphone.