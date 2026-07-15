Advertisement

Godfred Akolbila's wife breaks silence on 2023 Ghana's Strongest Champion's death [Video]

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 11:16 - 15 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Godfred Akolbila, 2023 Ghana Strongest champion
Advertisement

The wife of Godfred Akolbila, the 2023 Ghana's Strongest champion, has emotionally recounted the events leading to her husband's sudden death, revealing how what appeared to be a minor illness quickly turned tragic.

Advertisement

Speaking in an interview with Akoma Sports, she said Akolbila woke up in the early hours of Tuesday, July 14, 2026, complaining that his body felt unusually hot.

According to her, she initially gave him paracetamol in an attempt to reduce his temperature, hoping he would begin to feel better.

However, when his condition failed to improve, the late strongman suspected he had contracted malaria and asked her to buy antimalarial medication.

Despite taking the medication, his health deteriorated rapidly.

Advertisement

She explained that the family immediately decided to take him to the hospital, but before they could leave the house, Akolbila suddenly collapsed.

He was rushed to a medical facility, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, leaving his family, friends and Ghana's sporting fraternity devastated by the shocking loss.

Video

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Godfred Akolbila's wife breaks silence on 2023 Ghana's Strongest Champion's death [Video]
Sports
15.07.2026
Godfred Akolbila's wife breaks silence on 2023 Ghana's Strongest Champion's death [Video]
Sarkodie sparks debate with message: 'If you want people to leave you alone, stay broke'
Entertainment
15.07.2026
Sarkodie sparks debate with message: 'If you want people to leave you alone, stay broke'
Australia tightens student visa rules for Nigerian students and others. [Immigration Hotspot]
Lifestyle
15.07.2026
How to apply for a UK student visa without using a travel agent in 2026
Top 5 easiest courses to study at the University: See list
News
15.07.2026
Top 5 easiest courses to study at the University: See list
Full List: African countries whose citizens can visit South Africa without a visa in 2026
News
15.07.2026
Full List: African countries whose citizens can visit South Africa without a visa in 2026
England vs Argentina: Preview, H2H, team news, lineups and prediction
Sports
15.07.2026
England vs Argentina: Preview, H2H, team news, lineups and prediction