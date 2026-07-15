Godfred Akolbila's wife breaks silence on 2023 Ghana's Strongest Champion's death [Video]

The wife of Godfred Akolbila, the 2023 Ghana's Strongest champion, has emotionally recounted the events leading to her husband's sudden death, revealing how what appeared to be a minor illness quickly turned tragic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking in an interview with Akoma Sports, she said Akolbila woke up in the early hours of Tuesday, July 14, 2026, complaining that his body felt unusually hot.

According to her, she initially gave him paracetamol in an attempt to reduce his temperature, hoping he would begin to feel better.

However, when his condition failed to improve, the late strongman suspected he had contracted malaria and asked her to buy antimalarial medication.

Despite taking the medication, his health deteriorated rapidly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She explained that the family immediately decided to take him to the hospital, but before they could leave the house, Akolbila suddenly collapsed.

He was rushed to a medical facility, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, leaving his family, friends and Ghana's sporting fraternity devastated by the shocking loss.

Video